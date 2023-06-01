"It's gonna be the hardest challenge" - Mike Malone says the Nuggets have to face their toughest test till date in the NBA Finals

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone believes the team's 2023 NBA Finals series against the Miami Heat is their toughest challenge. Malone wasn't just considering it an uphill task with regards to only this season but the entire careers of all personnel involved.

It's the first appearance for Denver in the Finals in franchise history. They came up short under Malone's reign in four consecutive seasons, with their best finish being a conference finals appearance in 2020.

It has been tricky, but the Nuggets are finally here after putting up a clinical performance in the conference bracket. However, Malone sure isn't taking it for granted.

Here's what he said about this moment during NBA Finals media day:

"That's the one thing that motivates every one of us, is that we [Nuggets] have yet to win a championship. That's why we are excited to be here and that's why we have a ton of work to do. It's gonna be the hardest challenge that any us have faced in their NBA careers."

Denver is the inexperienced team in the Finals this year. They only have one NBA champion in their ranks in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, while Jeff Green is the only other player to at least make the Finals. Michael Malone is also making his first trip to the Finals as a head coach.

The Heat, meanwhile, have been here six times in the last 16 years. Coach Erik Spoelstra led them to the Finals as head coach five times in that stretch and won two championships.

The Heat's core has made the Finals once in 2020, while former champions like Kyle Lowry, Kevin Love and Udonis Haslem are on the roster too.

Michael Malone and Denver Nuggets will likely face mental hurdles in the NBA Finals

It's never easy to win the first championship in franchise history. Malone and the Nuggets have an excellent chance to do just that. Furthermore, they enter as the heavy odds-on favorites against the eighth-seeded Miami Heat.

However, that adds pressure for the Nuggets to perform on the grandest stage. The Heat has come out on top against two championship favorites in the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics already, and Denver will hope to become the first favorite to end Miami's fairytale run.

Nikola Jokic and co. also have to deal with the expectations of the team's fans, who would hope for a championship and nothing less, owing to the team's recent play and empty trophy cabinet. Nevertheless, Denver is well equipped with the tools necessary to prevail.

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Four

They proved they could be as strong as anyone mentally during their series sweep over an experienced team like the LA Lakers, led by none other than four-time NBA champion LeBron James.

Michael Malone's team could face early jitters in the Finals, but they have a poise about them, which has stood out so far.

Also read: 5 reasons why Denver Nuggets can beat Miami Heat in NBA Finals 2023

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is set to take place in Denver on Thursday, June 1.

