“It’s gonna reorient the discussion about his place in history” - NBA analyst on the inevitability of LeBron James passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the scoring chart

Not only will next season be crucial one for the LA Lakers, it will also present a historic opportunity for LeBron James.

James is projected to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer, surpassing the iconic Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387 points). James has 37,062 points. On ESPN, NBA analyst Zach Lowe discussed the significance of the looming milestone:

“It’s gonna reorient the discussion about his place in history.”

Although the Lakers went a disappointing 33-49, James still showed that he has plenty of elite basketball left in the tank. At the age of 37 and in his 19th season, James averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 52.4%.

Observers will be paying close attention to LeBron James and the LA Lakers this season as they try to bounce back and make a run at the playoffs.

It won't be easy, as injuries have been problematic for James and Anthony Davis in recent years. On top of that, the Lakers will also have to deal with a grueling Western Conference.

James will also be one of the biggest storylines, as usual, heightened by his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record. The Hall of Famer retired after 20 seasons in 1989, walking away with one of the most revered records in sports.

Despite turning 38 in late December, James has plenty left in the tank.

After a disappointing season for the team, LeBron will have plenty of motivation to break some records in the upcoming season.

Jabbar, the No. 1 pick of the Milwaukee Bucks in 1969, won six championships and was the NBA Finals MVP twice. He was a six-time MVP, a 19-time All-Star and an 11-time All-Defensive team selection. He led the league in scoring twice and in blocks four times.

Playing in an era when freshmen were not allowed to play on the varsity team, Jabbar won three national championships at UCLA. He was the Final Four Most Outstanding Player three times and the national college player of the year three times.

Jabbar was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2016.

James, the No. 1 pick of the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, entered the NBA straight from high school. He is a four-time MVP and four-time champion.

