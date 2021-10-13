“It’s gonna take a minute for us to become the team we’re capable of being” - LeBron James on LA Lakers’ 5th straight preseason loss

After the LA Lakers lost to the Golden State Warriors in their fifth game of the preseason, LeBron James had many questions to answer regarding the state of his team.

With a fresh-faced squad stacked with veterans, the Lakers have one of the best teams in the NBA on paper. However, their struggles with chemistry have proven to be a problem.

The team extended their losing streak to five games heading into their last preseason matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

In a postgame interview following the LA Lakers' defeat to the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James had this to say about the process of team-building on the roster:

"It's going to take a minute to become the team we know we're capable of being. It's all about just working the process, being patient with the process, understanding that we're going to have frustrating moments and we're going to have moments where we aren't quite there, we may take a step backwards. But, you know, that's all part of- I think nothing is worth having if it's not worth working for. And I think it's gonna-we're going to hit some moments where we feel like we're right there, but we're not quite there yet. I mean, any time you have a new time and a whole new core of guys, it just takes a little minute so, understanding that and always just repeating that to the guys, you know. "

The Lakers will look to establish solid chemistry in their last preseason game against the Kings. They will aim to get familiar with the system ahead of their season opener against the Warriors on the 19th.

LeBron James on the LA Lakers' developing chemistry

One of the LA Lakers' biggest concerns since their roster was assembled has been chemistry. While the Lakers have made several attempts to build coordination, including a minicamp ahead of their official training camp, the process will take longer than a few days.

With the LA Lakers' Big Three playing together for the first time, the lack of chemistry led to a number of turnovers and stray passes. This was only exacerbated by the offense's lack of identity.

While it is important to peak at the right time as a team, the Lakers do need to win enough games to secure a solid berth in the Western Conference.

Their preseason game against the Golden State Warriors may have resulted in a loss, but there were some moments that could be viewed as signs of development.

As Russell Westbrook gets more comfortable with the system and Anthony Davis and LeBron James find their legs, the rest of the roster also seems to be following suit.

