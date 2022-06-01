"It’s all good for everybody else but, ‘Does Steph want me here?’" - Marcus Thompson opens up on Kevin Durant's biggest doubt before he joined Golden State Warriors

After eight titleless seasons with the OKC Thunder, Kevin Durant bolted out of Oklahoma to join forces with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in 2016. The move left a bitter taste in the mouth of his former team’s fan base, who saw the decision as a betrayal of sorts.

Several reports surfaced that KD was already intrigued to play for the Warriors even before he became a free agent in 2016. Despite his friendship with a few of Golden State's top players, Durant assumed nothing.

Marcus Thompson, who has extensively covered the Warriors, revealed in the Zach Lowe Post that KD had genuine doubts about his decision:

"He came there for Steph, he came to play with Stephen Curry. It began with them like kinda locking eyes, even in the Hamptons they were all there.

"And Kevin’s question was, 'But does Steph want me here?' It’s all good for everybody else, but 'Does Steph want me here?'"

Sports Front Pages @SportsFrontPage The Oklahoman after Kevin Durant leaves OKC The Oklahoman after Kevin Durant leaves OKC https://t.co/OhuC3KsRhg

Kevin Durant was the biggest prize in 2016. Several teams did everything they could to entice the former MVP to join their ranks.

The Golden State Warriors, however, had the upper hand as KD grew close with Andre Iguodala and Steph Curry during the 2010 World Cup in Turkey.

The Bay Area team sent the full cavalry to the Hamptons to get Durant’s signature. Golden State’s entourage included Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala and Steph Curry.

Despite the friendship that KD had with several of the Warriors superstars, he wanted to make sure he got the official approval of the franchise player.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Four years ago today, Kevin Durant announced he would sign with the Warriors.



The Warriors would go on to win the next two NBA titles, and Durant was Finals MVP both times.



During Durant's 3 years with Golden State, he scored 25.8 PPG on 52/38/88 percent shooting splits. Four years ago today, Kevin Durant announced he would sign with the Warriors.The Warriors would go on to win the next two NBA titles, and Durant was Finals MVP both times.During Durant's 3 years with Golden State, he scored 25.8 PPG on 52/38/88 percent shooting splits. https://t.co/0RfcltiK3Z

Once Durant had Curry’s go-signal, the Hamptons 5 would terrorize the NBA for the next three years.

Kevin Durant gave Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors everything he had

Kevin Durant was a big part of the Golden State Warriors dynasty.

After their loss to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, Golden State bounced back with the ultimate NBA mismatch. With Durant in tow, they were unstoppable.

“The Slim Reaper” had some of his best NBA seasons while playing for the Dubs. He averaged 25.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game for the franchise.

With so many weapons around him, KD had a grand time torching opponents on 52.4% of his shots, including 38.4% from long range.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Kevin Durant's 3-year Warriors career

2017: Title, Finals MVP

2018: Title, Finals MVP

2019: NBA Finals loss, forever injury what if

Regular season: 25.8 ppg on 52/38/88 shooting splits

Playoffs: 29.6 ppg on 51/39/89 shooting splits

Team's playoff record with him: 38-10 Kevin Durant's 3-year Warriors career2017: Title, Finals MVP2018: Title, Finals MVP2019: NBA Finals loss, forever injury what ifRegular season: 25.8 ppg on 52/38/88 shooting splitsPlayoffs: 29.6 ppg on 51/39/89 shooting splitsTeam's playoff record with him: 38-10

Kevin Durant won back-to-back finals MVP and helped the Warriors build on their dynasty. They could have had a three-peat had KD and Klay Thompson not suffered devastating injuries.

Warriors PR @WarriorsPR The Warriors have acquired All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell, along with guard Shabazz Napier and forward Treveon Graham, in a sign-and-trade transaction that sent free agent forward Kevin Durant and a protected first round draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets. The Warriors have acquired All-Star guard D’Angelo Russell, along with guard Shabazz Napier and forward Treveon Graham, in a sign-and-trade transaction that sent free agent forward Kevin Durant and a protected first round draft pick to the Brooklyn Nets. https://t.co/njqdxQvnwx

Before leaving the Warriors, KD’s relationship with a few of his Warriors buddies had also grown contentious. He eventually left Oakland to go to Brooklyn and form another superteam with close friend Kyrie Irving.

