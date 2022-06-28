"It’s good to wipe the egg off your face and act like this is what you’ve decided" - Rob Parker rips Kyrie Irving apart for playing hardball with Brooklyn Nets

After a prolonged standoff, Kyrie Irving finally relented and exercised his player option with the Brooklyn Nets for $36.5 million next season. Team owner Joe Tsai and GM Sean Marks wouldn’t give in to the seven-time All-Star’s desire to get a long-term maximum deal.

Irving gave an update on the situation with a somewhat cryptic message on Twitter, saying he’s “made a decision to opt in.”

In an episode of the "The Odd Couple" podcast, Rob Parker criticized Irving for his post with these scathing remarks:

"Like he had that many options. This is the only thing that could’ve happened. It’s good to wipe the egg off your face and act like this is what you’ve decided.

"You had no choice!!! Nobody else was gonna touch him. Nobody else was gonna do anything."

Irving reportedly asked and received permission to look for teams who would be willing to do a sign-and-trade deal with the Nets.

The mercurial point guard previously named several teams he would be open to playing for under such a scenario. He named the LA Lakers, LA Clippers, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers as potential destinations.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is opting into his $37 million player option for the 2022-23 season, @TheAthletic @Stadium has learned. Irving is bypassing on multiple opt-in and trade scenarios to fulfill his four-year commitment to the Nets and Kevin Durant. Kyrie Irving: “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.” twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Kyrie Irving: “Normal people keep the world going, but those who dare to be different lead us into tomorrow. I’ve made my decision to opt in. See you in the fall. A11even.” twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

Except for the Lakers, who wanted to swap Russell Westbrook and a first-round pick for Irving, no teams were interested.

Brooklyn also supposedly turned down LA’s offer, which left Irving with only one choice if he wanted to play alongside LeBron James again.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops



The Nets currently aren’t interested.



(via BREAKING: The Lakers have offered a sign-and-trade package centered around Russell Westbrook to the Nets for Kyrie Irving.The Nets currently aren’t interested.(via @wojespn BREAKING: The Lakers have offered a sign-and-trade package centered around Russell Westbrook to the Nets for Kyrie Irving.The Nets currently aren’t interested.(via @wojespn) https://t.co/HbphKodEB3

Irving’s last resort would have been to opt out, become an unrestricted free agent and sign with the Lakers with the mid-level exception. However, he would have to leave $30 million on the table and resign with the Hollywood squad long-term after Westbrook’s contract is off the books.

All the posturing and play-for-leverage ultimately ended up for nothing as Kyrie Irving eventually opted in. The decision will ease off the pressure on both parties as Irving doesn’t have to decide what to do next immediately. Brooklyn called his bluff and won the staredown.

The Brooklyn Nets took away Kyrie Irving’s biggest and ultimate leverage

Kyrie Irving lost his trump card when the Brooklyn Nets were willing to lose Kevin Durant.

Kyrie Irving always had Kevin Durant by his side amidst all the hoopla and circus. Irving has always been able to count on his buddy, which was his trump card.

There was a widespread belief that the Brooklyn Nets would eventually relent so as not to upset KD. Over the last few days, reports surfaced that team owner Joe Tsai was adamant about his stance, even alienating Durant in the process.

Alec Sturm @Alec_Sturm Brian Windhorst: “Joe Tsai does not want a repeat of last season, and Joe Tsai is the person driving this. You can be assured that the moves that they’re making come from ownership.”



It’s not Sean Marks, the general manager. Brian Windhorst: “Joe Tsai does not want a repeat of last season, and Joe Tsai is the person driving this. You can be assured that the moves that they’re making come from ownership.” It’s not Sean Marks, the general manager.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN had shocking news on why the Nets were not budging in their contract talks with Irving:

"The Nets are putting out there right now that they are prepared to lose both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

"They would rather lose them both than go through what they went through last season, which was a miserable season under the situation that Kyrie Irving contributed to creating."

ESPN @espn



on the state of the Nets. "[The Nets] are prepared to lose both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant." @WindhorstESPN on the state of the Nets. "[The Nets] are prepared to lose both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant."@WindhorstESPN on the state of the Nets. https://t.co/7faWTkbl9j

With nothing going his way, Irving wilted and made the wise decision to opt in. Things will only get interesting as next season gets underway for the Brooklyn Nets and Irving.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far