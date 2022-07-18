"It’s so great they could touch and high five him! What a once in a lifetime experience!" - Magic Johnson extends gratitude to LeBron James for playing in the Drew League

LeBron James made headlines with his return to the Drew League after a decade-long absence.

Los Angeles Laker legend Magic Johnson shared his gratitude for James' return, thanking the four-time MVP in a series of tweets.

Johnson stated:

"A big thank you to LeBron James for playing in the Drew League in South Los Angeles yesterday and giving all the young fans who can’t afford to go to a Lakers game and have never been to http://Crypto.com Arena an opportunity to see him play in person."

Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson A big thank you to LeBron James for playing in the Drew League in South Los Angeles yesterday and giving all the young fans who can’t afford to go to a Lakers game and have never been to Crypto.com Arena an opportunity to see him play in person. A big thank you to LeBron James for playing in the Drew League in South Los Angeles yesterday and giving all the young fans who can’t afford to go to a Lakers game and have never been to Crypto.com Arena an opportunity to see him play in person.

LeBron's participation in the Drew League was quite the spectacle. Hundreds of fans showed up to watch James put on a display.

James dropped a game-high 42 points and added 16 rebounds and 4 steals. James' team came away with a 104-102 win, outlasting their opponents, the Black Pearl Elite.

DeMar DeRozan also played, finishing with 30 points and 14 rebounds.

Magic Johnson would go on to add-

"It’s so great they could touch and high five him! What a once in a lifetime experience!"

The duo of James and Demar DeRozan combined for a staggering 72 points and 30 rebounds, decimating their competition. While James had a rough showing from three, he shot efficiently overall, going 18-36 (2-13 from 3).

On the other hand, DeRozan scored 30 points on 9-23 shooting.

James' appearance allowed fans to watch him play at a much more affordable rate.

LeBron James' future

2022 NBA Summer League - Phoenix Suns v Los Angeles Lakers

James has reiterated his desire and ambition to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers.

LeBron is on the hunt for his fifth championship. The front office has to build a talented roster to surround their most valuable asset.

The Lakers will contend for another title if the right moves are made in the off-season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far