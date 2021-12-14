"It's where all the greats have wanted to be their greatest" - Skip Bayless on Steph Curry's Madison Square Garden opportunity

Skip Bayless sent an early congratulations to Steph Curry ahead of his monumental achievement.

The Golden State Warriors guard is only two three-pointers away from overtaking Ray Allen for the most three-pointers made in NBA history. Bayless, the co-host of Fox Sports 1's Undisputed, tipped his hat to one of the greatest players to play the game.

"OK, it seems fitting that Steph will break the 3-point record tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden, the Mecca of Basketball. It's where all the greats have always wanted to be their greatest. Early congrats, Steph."

In light of Steph Curry's ascension to greatness, Skip Bayless voiced his faith and appreciation for Curry as a player earlier this week. Claiming that Curry was the best player in his draft by comparing his career to Blake Griffin, Bayless took an uncharacteristic stance by lending support for Steph.

Talk of Steph Curry approaching Ray Allen's long-standing record has garnered a lot of momentum over the course of the last week. A large part of the phenomenon was the expectation that Curry would go off for 16-made three-pointers in a single outing against the Portland Trail Blazers.

While this did not happen, the Warriors superstar is still on track to beat the record with a significant amount of time to spare.

Steph Curry has had incredible shooting nights at Madison Square Garden previously

Steph Curry on the Golden State Warriors bench.

Steph Curry was on track to beat Ray Allen's record in Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. After having relatively uncharacteristic shooting nights over the course of the last few games, Curry's performance against the Pacers puts him only two three-pointers away from making NBA history.

The game against Indiana also saw him shoot 5-15 from behind the three-point line. Steph Curry's uncharacteristic shooting could insinuate a number of things. But, as Skip Bayless said, heading to Madison Square Garden with only two three-pointers ahead of him may be the ideal situation.

All the greats have had some of their greatest performances on the floor of the Garden. Curry himself had one of the best shooting nights of his life at the legendary home of the New York Knicks as the night of February 27th, 2013 saw the birth of the legend.

Curry dropped 54 points with 11-13 coming from behind the three-point line against a Knicks team that was seen as a title favorite at the time. With that performance, he established himself within the halls of Madison Square Garden.

Returning to the place where the legend was born is almost poetic, in that sense. With the Golden State Warriors still three games away from finishing their road trip, this game against the New York Knicks could be a historic night for the side's season.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra