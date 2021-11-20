"It’s hard to place Tom Brady at the top of the NFL" - NBA legend Scottie Pippen explains his thoughts on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen is one of the most versatile forwards to ever step on the floor in NBA history. Pippen was known as one of the top defenders during his era, and he also stood out with his playmaking and offensive ability.

Throughout the past few weeks, Scottie Pippen has been in the news as he previously announced he was going to release a memoir titled "Unguarded." The memoir was announced as taking a close look at Pippen's NBA career, as well as some of his personal reactions to the famous "Last Dance" documentary that focused on the Chicago Bulls dynasty of the 1990s.

In a recent interview with GQ magazine's Tyler Tynes, Pippen gave an interesting take on something outside of basketball. This time, he expressed his opinion about NFL legend Tom Brady.

“It’s hard to place Tom Brady at the top of the NFL,” Pippen said. “Even though he’s won a lot of championships. There are almost 70 players on each team, so is he playing on every side of the football? Is he on kickoff? Is he on the punt returns? Because if he ain’t playing all them roles, then he got to give credit to his team.”

Pippen has been in the news often during his promotional tour for his memoir, and it's interesting to hear the NBA legend taking a stab at one of the greatest quarterbacks ever to play in the NFL. Although Pippen was a great player in his game, the comments aren't going to do much to take away from the resume Tom Brady has built in the NFL.

Chicago Bulls teammates Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan

Pippen has been vocal lately when it comes to his playing days alongside Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, as he wasn't too thrilled with how the "Last Dance" documentary focused primarily on the career of Michael Jordan instead of giving more focus to the Chicago Bulls team. He's talked about how he deserves to be recognized as a much better player, as he grew tired of being referred to as Michael Jordan's "sidekick."

It's not a surprise to see Pippen stir up more controversy with his latest comments on Tom Brady. The former Chicago Bulls forward talks about how he believes football requires more than just one player in order to be successful, and that's definitely a true statement.

The truth is, it helps if one of those players is one of the best in the entire sport at his position. For someone like Pippen, who won six championships with the Chicago Bulls, he also had the luxury of having one of the best players in the game share the floor with him on a nightly basis.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein