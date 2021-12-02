“It’s hard not to root for Steph” - Ray Allen extends his support to Steph Curry as the Golden State Warriors star edges closer to breaking his all-time record for most 3-pointers made

NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen recently spoke about Steph Curry edging closer toward eclipsing his record as the league's all-time leader in 3-pointers. Allen, who has scored 2,973 3-point field goals in his career, had nothing but kind words for Curry. The Golden State Warriors talisman is 34 threes away from breaking Allen's record as of December 2nd, 2021.

Here's what Ray Allen had to say regarding this matter in a recent interview with Monte Poole of NBC Sports:

“People have compared him to myself and to Reggie and to other past shooters, great shooters, in the NBA,” Allen said. “But he really – and I’ve said this before – he really operates somewhat in a lane of his own.”

Allen proceeded to say that it isn't that difficult to show support to Steph Curry because of who he is off the court as well.

“I love Steph because he’s a great dude," said Allen. "He’s a good person. He’s a great family man. I always say that when you watch any sport, you celebrate and cheer for those that you know are good people and you want to see succeed and win. It’s hard not to root for Steph. It’s hard not to understand where he comes from and who he is. To be able to see him and celebrate him, it’s not a stretch at all. I’m just happy for him and his family. I’ve known them for forever.”

Steph Curry leads the league in 3-pointers made in the 2021-22 NBA season. The two-time MVP is averaging 5.4 threes made per game and has made 108 shots from deep in total, converting 41.2% of his attempts. At this rate, it would take Curry another six to eight games to surpass Allen's record.

NBA TV @NBATV



discusses his admiration for "For me, it was just so much fun thinking about, 'one day I want to be up there with those two guys.'" @StephenCurry30 discusses his admiration for @ReggieMillerTNT & Ray Allen on 'Art of the Three'. "For me, it was just so much fun thinking about, 'one day I want to be up there with those two guys.'" @StephenCurry30 discusses his admiration for @ReggieMillerTNT & Ray Allen on 'Art of the Three'. https://t.co/09bgN2K431

Can Steph Curry lead the Golden State Warriors to another NBA championship?

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and Steph Curry interact during a game.

Steph Curry's phenomenal performances have led the Golden State Warriors to a 17-3 start in the 2021-22 NBA season. He is averaging 27.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game so far. Curry is among the frontrunners to win the MVP award and scoring title.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp Steph Curry is playing at a level comparable to his unanimous MVP season in 2015-16, and the Warriors have a league-best 18-2 record to start the season, without Klay Thompson 💥



Is this version of the Chef better than the unanimous MVP Steph? 🤔 Steph Curry is playing at a level comparable to his unanimous MVP season in 2015-16, and the Warriors have a league-best 18-2 record to start the season, without Klay Thompson 💥 Is this version of the Chef better than the unanimous MVP Steph? 🤔 https://t.co/iEgkfrJLRz

The Warriors were not considered as overwhelming favorites to win the NBA title, but that perception changed after the start of the campaign. They have achieved the joint-best record in the league without starters Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

Golden State is also the best defensive team in the NBA with a rating of 99.8. They are in the top five in several other categories and are the hot favorites to come out of the Western Conference.

Steph Curry has led by example and is motivated to help the team achieve the desired results after their underwhelming 2020-21 season. They failed to make the postseason, losing to the LA Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies during the play-in tournament.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Steph Curry did not have much support in the previous campaign but that isn't the case this time around. The Warriors have done a brilliant job of constructing their roster this offseason. They added veterans Andre Iguodala, Nemanja Bjelica, Otto Porter Jr. and Gary Payton II to their squad. These additions have been vital to their success so far, so the odds of Curry leading the Warriors to their fourth championship win under his leadership are currently looking pretty good.

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra