“It’s hard to see him as anything but a backup for the Lakers”- NBA analyst believes Russell Westbrook could start as a leader for Lakers’ 2nd unit

Russell Westbrook's best years are behind him. The athletic point guard had a disappointing season with the LA Lakers. Fans, analysts and executives believe that he should come off the bench.

Last season, Westbrook appeared in 78 games for the Lakers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed more than 60 games combined, which was a huge blow for the team.

Despite Westbrook's availability, he just couldn't lead the team to a decent record. In the end, the Lakers won only 33 games.

Analyst Ric Bucher of Fox Sports wrote about what NBA executives shared with him.

"Rival executives and scouts reached by FOX Sports were nearly unanimous that Westbrook and the Lakers would be best served if he led their second unit."

Westbrook's performances will be crucial to the Lakers' success next season. If he accepts his role off the bench, there is no doubt that the team will achieve better results.

Davis and James missed a lot of games, which is a big reason why the LA Lakers failed to qualify for the playoffs. However, Westbrook wasn't good even when playing beside them.

The point guard averaged 18.5 points, his lowest scoring output since his sophomore season.

Westbrook would be better off leading the second unit, and that is what one Western Conference scout believes.

"It’s hard to see him as anything but a backup for the Lakers," an anonymous NBA scout said to FOX Sports.

"It’s hard for him to play with [Anthony Davis] and LeBron [James]. It might be OK if they let him go with the second unit. He has to play the only way he knows how, unless he can miraculously learn to shoot."

Russell Westbrook has come off the bench in only 17 games. The last time he came off the bench was in November 2008, during his rookie season.

Russell Westbrook is a great player, but not for the LA Lakers

Russell Westbrook had a disappointing season with the LA Lakers, but he could still start for other teams. Unfortunately, he just isn't a great fit for the Lakers.

The problem with the two-time scoring champion is that he is a ball-dominant player. But so are LeBron James and Anthony Davis, which makes Westbrook the odd man out.

If he accepts a role on the bench, Russell Westbrook could potentially become one of the most valuable players in the league. He brings a lot of energy every night and could lead the second unit on his own.

The tricky part, however, will be convincing the point guard that he is not the same player that he used to be.

