LA Lakers head coach Darvin Ham made a cryptic statement regarding his future with the franchise. The Purple and Gold were eliminated from the 2024 NBA Playoffs after a 106-104 defeat in Game 5 against the Denver Nuggets.

The defending champions claimed the first-round series 3-1 to send the Lakers packing. With LA going down for the same team in the playoffs for the second time in as many seasons, there have been questions about Ham's future with the side.

Speaking to the media in the aftermath of the win, Ham made a statement that had social media speculating that he was going to be fired as the team's head coach:

“It’s been a hell of a two years sitting in this seat, I’ll tell you that. It’s been a hell of a two years.”

Ham led the Lakers to the playoffs in both his seasons as head coach. The former Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach was given the new position following a dismal 2021-22 season where LA ended with a paltry 33-49 record. Darvin Ham's defense-first approach and his equation with the players were the reasons why he was a frontrunner to land the job.

However, the second season has been a turbulent one as Ham garnered immense flak for some questionable decision-making with the roster and the game plan over the season. The playoff run also had Anthony Davis taking a shot at Darvin Ham's plans against a formidable Nuggets outfit.

Now, his cryptic words have further fueled rumors that he would be shown the door.

