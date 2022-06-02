“It’s an honor to be compared to a guy of Draymond’s caliber” - Boston Celtics’ 3x All-Defensive player reacts to Steve Kerr comparing him to Draymond Green

Reigning NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart agreed with Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's take. Kerr compared him to Draymond Green.

Kerr called the Boston Celtics star the "guard version" of Draymond. Akin to Green, Smart is also a vocal leader within the locker room and a defensive mastermind on the court.

The point guard agreed with Kerr's take, saying (via 95.7 The Game):

"I do (agree). That's a great comparison. It's an honor to be compared to a guy of Draymond's caliber. Champion, great leader, great defender. He does what he does very well.

"I like looking at myself that way. I definitely take some notes on Draymond, the way that he leads, the way that he plays the game."

Marcus Smart and Draymond Green play similar roles for their respective teams. Their ability to anchor the team's defense, read the floor and make plays for their teammates make them essential components to their team's respective systems.

Marcus Smart and Draymond Green key to their respective teams' hopes of winning the title

One of the Boston Celtics' best moves of the offseason was to extend Marcus Smart's contract. NBA rumors suggested he was on the trade block, but the Celtics made a surprise move by keeping him. Smart repaid the faith by producing the goods efficiently on both ends.

He averaged 12.1 points and 5.9 assists per game during the regular-season while racking up 1.7 steals per contest. He won his first DPOY award, becoming the first guard to achieve the award since Gary Payton.

Smart was key to leading the Celtics' midseason revival. They finished with a 51-31 record, the second-best in the East, despite being 18-21 towards the end of December. The Celtics also finished as the No. 1 defensive-rated team in the league.

The three-time NBA All-Defensive player carried the same form into the playoffs and played a vital role in leading the team to the NBA Finals. Through 15 games in the postseason, Marcus Smart has averaged 15.5 points and 6.9 assists per game, displaying tremendous two-way ability.

His defense against Steph Curry, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson will be decisive in the eventual scheme of things. His offensive prowess could create problems for the Warriors' defense.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green also revived himself this season. After failing to lead the Golden State Warriors to the playoffs last campaign, he returned to form in style. He received his first All-Star nomination since 2018.

Green has been the backbone of the Dubs this year and has continued to be a vital cog in their successful playoff run so far. He was crucial in helping the Warriors fend off their lack of size issue throughout the first three rounds. The Dubs will be relying on him for the same against the Celtics.

Draymond Green is a master at reading defenses. The Celtics were the best defensive unit this season. He will need to be at the peak of his strengths to help the Golden State Warriors prevail and win their fourth title in seven years.

