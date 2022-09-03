"It's been an honor to watch your journey, to watch you conquer all the goals you ever set out" - LeBron James honors Serena Williams after latter's glorious career comes to an end

LeBron James shared a video on social media where he praised Serena Williams for her incredible career. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was knocked out in the third round of the U.S. Open by Ajla Tomljanovic. Williams had earlier announced that this would be her final tournament.

Like every other sports fan, James was also watching the U.S. Open to see the Queen of Tennis play for one last time. After her Round 2 win, James showed his love for Williams by imitating the sound of a goat on his Instagram story.

"First of all, I can start saying by just congratulations to you, to an unbelievable career. You're a GOAT. I mean what you've done for the sport of tennis. What you've done for women and what you've done for the category of sport, period is unprecedented.

"It's been an honor to watch your journey, to watch you conquer all the goals you ever set out," said LeBron James while talking about Serena Williams.

He also added:

"To see you break records, to see you just being amazing and transcended not only on the tennis court but also off. I could literally just sit here and talk about your journey. And talk about watching you from afar and talk about our relationship now for an hour.

"... I just wanna say thank you for being this inspiration for so many. And never putting your self out there when you didnt feel like you were the greatest. And showing the world that every time you were out there, you were the greatest. Win, lose or draw, didn't matter, we all knew you were the greatest."

LeBron James and Serena Williams have a ton of mutual respect. Seeing a legend like James heap praise on Williams certainly brings happiness to the faces of sports fans across the world.

Can LeBron James win another championship before retiring?

2022 NBA Summer League, Phoenix Suns vs. LA Lakers.

LeBron James has had an extremely successful career. In 19 seasons, he has already won four titles and is still striving for more. He recently signed a two-year extension with the LA Lakers. It will be interesting to see if he can win another championship with them.

The team is coming off a disappointing season where they finished 11th in the West. Despite the Lakers' failure, James was brilliant and averaged 30.3 points. However, for a man who loves winning, James was disappointed with how the team performed.

Despite the setback, one thing that became clear was that James has a lot of basketball left in him. The Lakers are well aware of that, which is why they did not hesitate in offering him a two-year, $97.1 million extension. However, playing at 37 is not going to be easy.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



One bounce, off one foot, lift-off My favorite LeBron James dunk of all-timeOne bounce, off one foot, lift-off My favorite LeBron James dunk of all-timeOne bounce, off one foot, lift-off🚀 https://t.co/TcRDHaWcrE

James has been prone to injuries over the past few seasons. He needs to be well conditioned to lead the Lakers to a championship. If he has a healthy Anthony Davis by his side, along with good role players, a title might not be out of the question.

Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire LEBRON JAMES STATUE OF LIBERTY DUNK LEBRON JAMES STATUE OF LIBERTY DUNK 😨😱😨😱 https://t.co/LLhkMZB97Q

LeBron James' age has certainly raised doubts about whether he can shoulder the responsibility of leading the team to a championship. But he is a player who thrives in adversity. He will be looking to silence his critics by winning another championship and cementing his place as arguably the greatest player ever.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman