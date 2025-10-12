"It's insane, head at the rim" - JJ Redick blown away by $5.95 million forward’s athletic display at Lakers practice

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick praised an &quot;insane&quot; attribute of rookie forward Adou Thiero. During the Lakers' practice on Saturday, Redick was asked about the athleticism of Thiero, who is on a three-year, $5.95 million contract per Spotrac.&quot;It's insane,&quot; Redick said. &quot;I mean, head at the rim, it's insane.&quot;Although he is impressed with Thiero's skill, Redick said that the team remains cautious concerning his long-term health. The Lakers' rookie is recovering from a left knee hyperextension he suffered during his final collegiate season.&quot;He’s been a modified participant,&quot; Redick added. &quot;He’s been a participant in everything but live. That I don’t have a good answer for. I know we’re going to really take our time with making sure all of his biomechanics are correct, so that any swelling that he’s getting in that knee, we can shut that off towards long-term health.&quot;Thiero was ruled out of playing during the Summer League and has missed the Lakers' two preseason games so far.The Brooklyn Nets selected the 6-foot-8 forward with the No. 36 pick of the 2025 draft. Thiero was then sent to LA as part of the seven-team blockbuster trade headlined by Kevin Durant landing with the Houston Rockets.According to Spotrac, Thiero signed his rookie contract via the second-round pick exception. The first two seasons are guaranteed, while the third year is a team option. Thiero averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals on 54.5% shooting in 27 games for the Arkansas Razorbacks last season.LA has four more preseason games before it opens the 2025-26 season against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21.JJ Redick says Lakers are still figuring out lineups with LeBron James sidelinedLA Lakers star LeBron James will miss three to four weeks due to sciatica on the right side of his body. Lakers coach JJ Redick told the media that his team will have to adjust and examine the lineup amid James' absence.&quot;You hope that he's back soon,&quot; Redick said during the team's practice on Saturday. &quot;Those things could be tricky. ... It is unclear what the starting lineup is going to be, that's the reality until he's back. So we'll have to figure that out.&quot;Redick added that he thought of determining the best rotation suited with or without James in the lineup.James, 40, is set to enter a record-setting 23rd season. It was earlier reported that he is expected to miss the preseason but has targeted the opening night for his return. However, with the latest development, the four-time NBA champion is set to miss several games early into the Lakers' season.