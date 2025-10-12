  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • "It's insane, head at the rim" - JJ Redick blown away by $5.95 million forward’s athletic display at Lakers practice

"It's insane, head at the rim" - JJ Redick blown away by $5.95 million forward’s athletic display at Lakers practice

By Kim Daniel Rubinos
Modified Oct 12, 2025 01:30 GMT
NBA: SEP 29 Lakers Media Day - Source: Getty
JJ Redick blown away by $5.95 million forward’s athletic display at Lakers practice (Image source: Getty)

LA Lakers coach JJ Redick praised an "insane" attribute of rookie forward Adou Thiero. During the Lakers' practice on Saturday, Redick was asked about the athleticism of Thiero, who is on a three-year, $5.95 million contract per Spotrac.

Ad
"It's insane," Redick said. "I mean, head at the rim, it's insane."

Although he is impressed with Thiero's skill, Redick said that the team remains cautious concerning his long-term health. The Lakers' rookie is recovering from a left knee hyperextension he suffered during his final collegiate season.

"He’s been a modified participant," Redick added. "He’s been a participant in everything but live. That I don’t have a good answer for. I know we’re going to really take our time with making sure all of his biomechanics are correct, so that any swelling that he’s getting in that knee, we can shut that off towards long-term health."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Thiero was ruled out of playing during the Summer League and has missed the Lakers' two preseason games so far.

The Brooklyn Nets selected the 6-foot-8 forward with the No. 36 pick of the 2025 draft. Thiero was then sent to LA as part of the seven-team blockbuster trade headlined by Kevin Durant landing with the Houston Rockets.

According to Spotrac, Thiero signed his rookie contract via the second-round pick exception. The first two seasons are guaranteed, while the third year is a team option. Thiero averaged 15.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 steals on 54.5% shooting in 27 games for the Arkansas Razorbacks last season.

Ad

LA has four more preseason games before it opens the 2025-26 season against the Golden State Warriors on Oct. 21.

JJ Redick says Lakers are still figuring out lineups with LeBron James sidelined

LA Lakers star LeBron James will miss three to four weeks due to sciatica on the right side of his body. Lakers coach JJ Redick told the media that his team will have to adjust and examine the lineup amid James' absence.

Ad
"You hope that he's back soon," Redick said during the team's practice on Saturday. "Those things could be tricky. ... It is unclear what the starting lineup is going to be, that's the reality until he's back. So we'll have to figure that out."
Ad

Redick added that he thought of determining the best rotation suited with or without James in the lineup.

James, 40, is set to enter a record-setting 23rd season. It was earlier reported that he is expected to miss the preseason but has targeted the opening night for his return. However, with the latest development, the four-time NBA champion is set to miss several games early into the Lakers' season.

About the author
Kim Daniel Rubinos

Kim Daniel Rubinos

Twitter icon

Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.

Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research.

Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through their many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised their 18th banner in 2024.

Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications