“It’s ironic that Kobe took Jayson Tatum under his wing… Yet the guy with the ‘Mamba Mentality’ is the other guy” - Skip Bayless says 1x All-Star was a "terror" in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, says he’s more athletic than Tatum

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics had the better of the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, winning 116-100. The Celtics were the better team right from the beginning. Golden State led by no more than two points and just twice on Wednesday night.
Analyst Skip Bayless believes that the one-time All-Star who posted 17 points in the first quarter is a little better than Jayson Tatum. He is of the opinion that Jaylen Brown should be the MVP after the first three games of the series. He also said that Brown is more athletic as the shooting guard has been making the Warriors pay.
Bayless referenced Kobe Bryant having taken Tatum under his wing before his death but finds it ironic that Brown happens to be the player with Mamba Mentality.
"Jaylen Brown should be the MVP through three games, and Jaylen Brown is a little better player than Jayson Tatum," Bayless said. "I told you that from the start: Jaylen Brown is more athletic than Jayson Tatum. It's ironic that Kobe took Jayson Tatum under his wing and yet the guy with the Mamba Mentality is the other guy.
"Jaylen Brown had it. You could just see it spilling all over the court last night."
Brown led the Celtics with 27 points. He gave the team an early start, scoring 22 of his 27 points in the first half. He shot 56.3% (9 of 16), including 50.0% from beyond the arc (4 of 8).
Could the Jayson Tatum-led Boston Celtics win the NBA Finals in five games?
The Boston Celtics snatched a home win to take a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals on Wednesday. Boston, which won Game 1 in San Francisco, will try to do a double on the Warriors' home turf to close out the series in Game 5 on Monday.
In the three games of the series, the Celtics have started strong and finished the same way. The Warriors, on the other hand, have snoozed in the fourth quarter, making little or no impact.
If the Celtics lead by halftime, it is almost certain they will win as they always stay focused till the end. The Celtics' tight-knit group has become one of the league's best teams.
If the Warriors do not fix their fourth-quarter laxness, the Celtics could snatch the title in Game 5.