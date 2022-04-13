"It's a journey with God and I am not alone in this"- Kyrie Irving opens up on the challenges of playing while fasting for Ramadan

Kyrie Irving put in a stunning performance as the Brooklyn Nets secured a stellar 115-108 win in their play-in game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. He recorded 34 points and 12 assists to lead the way for his team.

Irving's performance was particularly remarkable because he had been fasting for the month of Ramadan. Speaking about how he was able to put on a stellar show while fasting, the 30-year-old said:

"It's a journey we got and I'm not alone in this. I have brothers and sisters all around the world that are fasting with me. We hold our prayers and our meditations very sacred."

"And when you come out here, i mean guys aside me, guys aside you, guys aside all of us so, I'm walking with faith and that's all that matters. And when I get a chance to do this in this type of arena and showcase my talent strictly from God, I'm humble."

Kyrie Irving has been in good form since returning to the Brooklyn Nets squad as a full-time player. His scoring prowess is no secret to anyone, and his brilliant performance against the Cavs proved it once again.

When asked if he feels anything special during this time of the year, Irving replied:

"Man I'd like to keep that private you know. This is a journey with me and God, so I appreciate the recognition on different platforms, but it's really sacred to me. It's really protection I feel for my brothers and sisters that are doing the same with me."

"And you know, it's a blessing to be able to do it and still be able to perform you know. It's not easy by any stretch of imagination, so you cant really take any moment for granted during the day."

He added:

"I don't really have the time or the attention to give energy to any distractions, so I just come in here I really just pay attention to the details remind myself that I'm breathing and that's enough."

Kyrie Irving shares his take on the obstacles the Brooklyn Nets have had to face this season

Kyrie Irving played his first game for the Brooklyn Nets on January 9. Up until then, the team was only playing with Kevin Durant and James Harden as their primary stars.

Durant suffered an MCL injury prior to the All-Star break. The Nets were also dealing with Harden, who wanted a move away.

Amidst all of this, Brooklyn lost a lot of games. They had a considerable grip on the top half of the Eastern Conference. However, an 11-game losing streak pushed them into the lower half of the table.

The Brooklyn Nets had a stellar offensive unit, but their defense needed some improvement. After a series of disappointments, it all came down to the final few games.

The Nets needed a few wins if they wanted to finish in the seventh or eighth seed. That's when they started to show some consistency, winning the last four games and bagging the play-in spot.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant have been key to the Brooklyn Nets' late resurgence. They have played well individually and have led the team to some stunning wins.

Speaking about how it felt to finally be assured a place in the playoffs after all the roadblocks they faced this season, Irving said:

"We're gonna speak positivity into this whole entire journey thus far. You know, it's been ups and it's been downs, but we've stayed together, we've remained resilient."

"We've been through a lot of changes, and we've evolved since the last time we came out of the All-Star break. So you know, it feels good, but we know the job isn't finished."

The Brooklyn Nets will face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs. Both teams met at the same stage last season. However, this time, the Celtics are stronger and more confident, which makes this a must-see matchup.

