“It’s just only appropriate that I find my way there” - Ray Allen expresses desire to be present in the arena when Steph Curry breaks his 3-point record

Steph Curry is just ten 3-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen's record for scoring the most 3-point shots in NBA history. Allen has nothing but respect for Curry and recently mentioned that it would only be appropriate for him to be at the arena Steph manages to eclipse his record.

Here's what the Hall of Famer said regarding Steph on a recent episode of the 'Dan Patrick Show':

"I was fortunate because I broke the record at Boston against the Lakers, with Reggie (Miller) in the building. So it’s just only appropriate, that I find my way there by hook or by crook. I don't know where it's going to be, so I have got to kind of watch this thing."

Hitting ten threes or more in a single game is no mean feat, but Steph Curry has managed to do that before in 22 games in his career. This makes it difficult to predict if he would break Allen's record in his next game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday or against the Indiana Pacers. Interestingly, former three-point shooting record holder Reggie Miller played for the Pacers throughout his entire career.

If Steph Curry fails to surpass Allen's tally in those two games, he will have the opportunity to do so at the 'Mecca of basketball,' Madison Square Garden. Either way, the NBA fraternity, including current and former players, media and fans, will keenly be waiting for the moment Curry achieves this historic milestone.

SLAM @SLAMonline Just a matter of time. @stephencurry30 Just a matter of time. @stephencurry30 https://t.co/JS7P3u21qO

Steph Curry has better odds of breaking Ray Allen's record at MSG

If Steph Curry fails to break Allen's record at Wells Fargo Center while playing against his brother Seth Curry and the Philadelphia 76ers, the likelihood of him achieving the record at Madison Square will be more.

As per a recent report by Marc Stein, the Warriors are contemplating resting their star player against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, who they are scheduled to play after the game against the Sixers. Here's what the report said:

"I'm told that the Warriors, though, are strongly weighing a night of rest for Curry on Monday in the first half of Golden State's Indiana/New York back-to-back against the Pacers. That approach would significantly increase the odds that the league's current MVP favorite passes Allen in his lone MSG appearance of the season in Tuesday night's date with the Knicks,"

Also Read Article Continues below

It would be historic for Steph Curry to enter the history books at a world famous venue like MSG. He has always been a player celebrated by many. One can only imagine the buzz if he breaks Allen's record on the Knicks' home court.

Edited by David Nyland