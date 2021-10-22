"It's just the constant evolution of a great player"- Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo's 20-10 performance against Milwaukee Bucks

Bam Adebayo is a foundational piece in the Miami Heat puzzle. He elevates his game every season while giving it his all and putting his body on the line for the benefit of his team.

Adebayo's strong interior presence has helped the Heat form a suffocating defensive strategy that keeps the best offensive teams at bay. It also gives the team a good opportunity to come up with scrappy wins on off nights.

The Miami Heat have had the best offseason in the league after adding crucial pieces such as Kyle Lowry and PJ Tucker. The two players fit seamlessly with their organizational culture due to their gritty mindset and hustle.

The addition of these players makes Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler's lives a lot simpler while giving the Heat added weapons to combat offensive superpowers such as the Brooklyn Nets.

Adebayo will have to do a lot of heavy lifting on both ends of the court to help his side achieve their goals. However, with him constantly improving as an offensive threat, the Miami Heat look like they have an ideal opportunity to succeed in a loaded Eastern Conference.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra has praised Bam Adebayo's aggression on the offensive end after a thoroughly dominant victory against the Milwaukee Bucks. The 50-year-old was quick to highlight Adebayo's evolution on the offensive end of the floor. Here is what he had to say (via Wes Goldberg):

"I think it's just the constant evolution of a great player. Each year he's added to his game and we continue to try to maximize all the areas on the floor."

Adebayo seems all set for another huge leap in a crucial season for the Miami Heat, with the team carrying high expectations after their smart offseason acquisitions.

Can Bam Adebayo have a career year and lead the Miami Heat to a deep post-season run?

Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo surveying the court in a game

The Eastern Conference is absolutely stacked this time around. The Miami Heat will require Bam Adebayo to be at his best to compete against teams with loaded rosters such as the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets.

Adebayo has raised his game every season since making his debut in 2017 and will look to take the next jump in his growth. He has developed a steady offensive arsenal and will look to continue honing his skills on that end. He will also aim to exploit various matchups on his teammates' off nights.

Judging by their start to the 2021-22 season, the Miami Heat are heading in the right direction after wreaking the defending champions Milwaukee Bucks in their season opener.

Bam Adebayo ended the night with a double-double, scoring 20 points and grabbing 13 boards in an efficient performance from the jump. Things seem to be looking up for the Heat despite this being just the start of a long season.

