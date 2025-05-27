"It's just a contrast" - Lebron James gets real on NBA's inconsistency on physicality from regular season to playoffs

LA Lakers star LeBron James highlighted how the NBA handles physicality in the regular season as the teams head into the playoffs. Throughout most of the season, the league prohibits players from being physical with each other. However, things change during the postseason since players can go at each other.

On Tuesday, a new episode of James' show, "Mind the Game," with former NBA star Steve Nash, was released. One of the topics they talked about was the level of physicality the league allows during certain times.

According to the four-time champion, the NBA doesn't give players enough time to prepare for the season to be physical. James said that a good estimation for the physicality would be after the All-Star break. During the time between the post-All-Star break games leading up to the start of the playoffs, it would be ideal for players to prepare.

James said that lacking physicality in the entire regular season and having it in the playoffs could be surprising. He described it as going "from zero to 100." Having that time to adjust to the physicality could help the players make certain adjustments.

"You know, it's... it's fun," James said. "I don't think either of us have a problem with it. We don't have a problem with it. It's just a contrast, it's just a contrast... you know, of not being able to get into that flow."

LeBron James said he wishes to have that level of physicality all year. However, it could put a certain stress on their bodies.

"So, yeah, the game is definitely... over the last, like you said, 10, 15 years... the game, they've allowed us to do it. And it's fun." James added. "I personally wish we could do it all year, but also have the body makeup for it to do it all year too."

LeBron James didn't mind the physicality with Anthony Edwards

During the opening round of the playoffs, LeBron James and the LA Lakers played against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Deep into the series, Wolves star Anthony Edwards would be matched up against James, and he'd initiate a bit of physicality.

Edwards was pushing and shoving the four-time MVP at times. However, he wouldn't get called for the foul.

During the Tuesday's episode of "Mind the Game," Steve Nash asked James about the physicality with Edwards.

"If that's how we gonna play and that's how we're gonna allow it to be played, then I don't mind it," James said (Timestamp: 26:15). "Now, it needs to be that on both ends. "

LeBron James added that whatever Edwards was doing to him during the series wouldn't be overlooked by the referees in the regular season.

