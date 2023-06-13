"It’s just not in my DNA"- Michael Winger says the Wizards are not gonna be tanking in the future

The Washington Wizards appear to be stuck in NBA purgatory after years of mediocrity. The team has finished between eighth and 12th in the Eastern Conference for six straight seasons. Coming off another disappointing season (35-47, 12th in the East), many expected the team to enter a rebuilding phase.

However, according to Washington’s new team president Michael Winger, the Wizards are not looking to blow things up this offseason:

“I would be extremely surprised if we’re one of those bottom-out type of teams,” Winger said, via Neil Dalal of Hoop District.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s just not in my DNA, it’s not in (GM Will Dawkins‘) DNA, it’s not in (Coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s) DNA.”

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96



"I would be extremely surprised if we're one of those bottom out [tanking] type of teams. It's just not in my DNA, it's not in Will's DNA, it's not in Wes's DNA."



Has repeatedly mentioned he wants the Wizards to be a fun, exciting basketball team. Michael Winger to @JunksRadio "I would be extremely surprised if we're one of those bottom out [tanking] type of teams. It's just not in my DNA, it's not in Will's DNA, it's not in Wes's DNA."Has repeatedly mentioned he wants the Wizards to be a fun, exciting basketball team. Michael Winger to @JunksRadio"I would be extremely surprised if we're one of those bottom out [tanking] type of teams. It's just not in my DNA, it's not in Will's DNA, it's not in Wes's DNA."Has repeatedly mentioned he wants the Wizards to be a fun, exciting basketball team.

Winger added that the Wizards plan to build a long-term contender:

“The eventual expectation is that we’re going to build a generational contender,” Winger said, via Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

“We’re going to eventually have a team that is competing for championships," he continued. "I can’t promise when that will be. But there’s no excuse for the lone NBA team in Washington, D.C., not to be a perennial contender or at least be pursuing championships."

“So, that’s the goal. The goal is to pursue championships by any means necessary. It’ll take time.”

Where can the Wizards go from here?

Washington Wizards star shooting guard Bradley Beal

Given Michael Winger’s recent comments, it seems as though Washington plan to keep building around its star trio of Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kyle Kuzma. Porzingis and Kuzma both have player options for next season worth $36 million and $13 million, respectively. Both are expected to opt out of their options to become unrestricted free agents. So, the Wizards will likely have to shell out a significant amount of cash to retain both players.

This likely leaves Washington with little financial flexibility to improve the team. However, they do have the eighth pick in the 2023 NBA Draft at their disposal. The franchise has been connected to multiple elite guard and wing prospects, including Ausar Thompson, Anthony Black and Cason Wallace. So, nailing that pick would likely go a long way toward getting Washington back into playoff contention.

Outside of their draft pick, the Wizards will probably have to resort to fringe roster moves to improve their team. It remains to be seen if that will be enough to get Washington back on track. However, if all else fails, the Wizards could still pivot and flip their veterans next season and enter a full-on rebuild.

Poll : 0 votes