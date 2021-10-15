"It's on me to just focus on me and do my job" - Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving's absence from the Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant is all locked in for the new season, despite the controversy surrounding his friend Kyrie Irving. The former MVP has said that the situation is not ideal for the Nets, and they would need to figure out ways to cope without Irving.

The Nets ruled Kyrie Irving, a key player, out of action until he gets vaccinated. However, the franchise still has players like Durant and James Harden, who are capable of producing game-winning performances on a nightly basis. Speaking at a post-game press conference about playing without Irving, Kevin Durant said:

"I mean I definitely want Kyrie to be around. I wish none of this stuff would happen, but you know this is the situation that we're in. You know, Kyrie made his decision on what he wanted to do and he chose to do what he wanted to do and the team did the same and you know just for me to just focus on me and do my job."

"You know, I let those two parties handle the situation, so you know I want our whole team together. I want us to be at full strength, but sometimes it doesn't work out that way, but I'm still confident that things will work out the best (way) for both parties."

Kevin Durant was impressive in the preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He scored 19 points, and also contributed seven rebounds. He looked to be in great offensive flow, shooting at 50% from the field.

The Nets will need Durant to deliver another special performance when they commence their regular-season campaign against the Milwaukee Bucks on October 19.

Would Kevin Durant and James Harden be enough for the Brooklyn Nets to win the championship?

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant and James Harden will be spearheading the Nets' in their quest to win the 2021-22 championship without Kyrie Irving. The duo has a combined tally of 20 All-Star appearances, and have the experience to thrive in the playoffs.

They also have the likes of LaMarcus Aldridge, Patty Mills and Paul Millsap, who are experienced campaigners in the league. Speaking about fulfilling a leadership role in the team, Durant said:

"As far as leadership in the locker room... James being vocal, I mean everybody has a good dialogue. Steve is, you know, the main voice, you know coaches do a great job. So I think, we all just...are in conversation of what we need to do, and how we feel about the game, so I feel like everybody will help in that area as far as leadership (is concerned)."

CNN Sports @cnnsport

edition.cnn.com/2021/10/11/spo… "We're going to have to for sure play without him this year. So it just depends on when, where and how much."Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash is preparing for life without Kyrie Irving at home games. "We're going to have to for sure play without him this year. So it just depends on when, where and how much."Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash is preparing for life without Kyrie Irving at home games.

edition.cnn.com/2021/10/11/spo…

Also Read

Last year, Durant almost single-handedly led the Nets to the conference finals. The Nets' roster this year does look good and promising with the new additions. But the true test of the team will come when the regular season commences on October 19.

However, without Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets will need good chemistry between KD and Harden if they want to win their first championship in franchise history.

Edited by Bhargav