“It’s just incredible” - Steve Kerr awestruck by 37 y/o Steph Curry dropping 52 in crucial matchup

In an uber-competitive Western Conference, Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors knew that anything short of a victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday would have had their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. Curry, who is capable of single-handedly taking control of a game, did exactly that.

After a historic night where Curry recorded 52 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and five steals to steer his team to a 134-125 win, Warriors coach Steve Kerr couldn't help but heap praise on the 37-year-old guard:

"The guy is 37 years old. Incredible. Fifty-two points with people draped all over him all game long. It’s just incredible to watch Steph at work."

Steph Curry is used to being doubled on offense, and is usually covered by the opposing team's top defender. However, the sharpshooter seems unfazed by the pressure, proving time and time again that he can put up big numbers when called on.

On Tuesday, Curry became only the third person in NBA history to finish a game with at least 50 points, 10 rebounds, five rebounds and five assists. It was also the 15th 50-point game of his career, moving him ahead of LeBron James to sixth-place all-time in the category.

Kerr has been fortunate to coach and work alongside Curry for over a decade. Curry was a rising star when Kerr first took over as head coach in 2014, and the veteran coach has done a great job of getting the best out of him. Together, they have won four championships and a handful of personal accolades.

The win against the Grizzlies saw the Warriors rise to fifth in the Western Conference standings. They hold a slender half-game lead over the Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves, and a one-game lead over the LA Clippers.

With just seven games remaining in their season, the Warriors will be aiming to hold off a late push from their rivals, and maintain a top-six finish to secure an automatic playoff spot.

Next up for Golden State is a tricky matchup against the LA Lakers before the team returns home to face the Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets.

Steph Curry admits it was emotional to overtake Jerry West in all-time scoring list

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry reacts against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Photo Credit: Imagn

Steph Curry's 52-point display on Tuesday saw him surpass LA Lakers Hall of Famer Jerry West in the all-time points category. The Warriors guard, who now has 25,205 career points, moved up to No. 25 on the list.

When asked what it meant to him to take over one of the game's greats, Curry had the following response during his postgame interview.

"I got a little emotional. What he meant to the league, to the world of basketball, to our organization when he worked here ... that is special."

Steph Curry continues to ascend up the scoring charts. He now trails Indiana Pacers legend Reggie Miller by just 74 points. Next on the list is Alex English (25,613), followed by Vince Carter (25,728) and Kevin Garnett (26,071).

