“It's not just that Kobe made them better, they made Kobe better” – Former USAB coach remarks the 2008 Olympic USAB team had a 'jealous-free' and winning mindset and impacted the NBA and USAB intensively

The 2008 USA basketball team featuring Kobe Bryant was one of the most special teams in Olympic history. One of the main reasons was that the team was out for revenge after a disappointing previous experience. After coming up short in a prior Olympics run, the United States made it a point of emphasis to do everything in their power to bring home a gold medal.

That meant putting together one of the most talented rosters in recent memory. The team, coached by legendary Duke Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, featured the likes of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and more. There was no denying that the team would have plenty of firepower, but they needed someone to set the tone for the team. That someone turned out to be Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Throughout brief clips shared from the documentary, many have spotlighted the impact that Bryant had on the team as a whole. Speaking recently in an article by Brady Langmann, Coach K went on to talk about how he felt the documentary did a great job of spotlighting Kobe and Team USA.

"Yeah, it was very humble. Honoring him and his impact on the group, but also their impact on him. It's not just that Kobe made them better, they made Kobe better. Just seeing his birthday and that kind of thing, there could have been a lot of jealousy on the team with all that talent. It was a jealous-free zone, and I loved that. They were concerned about winning and representing the U.S. with respect—and they did all that."

Coach K then went on to talk about how the relationship with Bryant and players on the team continued to blossom. He spoke about how he believes those relationships went on to have a "positive impact" for the game of basketball.

"They became very close friends, which I thought over the years has had a great positive impact on the NBA and on USA Basketball. It comes at a good time, this documentary, for especially the younger players in our country, to see it. Because we're into a lot of individualism. And a little more self-promotion with social media. I think it comes at a really good time. Obviously, I love the ending. We won."

It's always remarkable to hear about some of the stories involving NBA legend Kobe Bryant. The Redeem Team documentary is shaping up to feature another installment of legendary stories for fans to obsess about.

Throughout his career on the Hardwood, Bryant was known for his relentless work ethic and competitiveness. It has been said that throughout his time with Team USA, that reputation didn't shift, as Bryant wowed his teammates with his desire to win at the highest level.

