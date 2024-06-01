“It’s not just because of Luka or Kyrie”- Jason Kidd’s former teammate gives Mavericks’ supporting cast their flowers amid rugged finals run

Former New Jersey Nets and Jason Kidd's former teammate Kenyon Martin had words for the Dallas Mavericks trip to the NBA Finals. A Dallas native himself, Martin is one of the millions of Mavericks fans who are delighted with how the team has done in the NBA postseason.

Led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks have romped past the LA Clippers, OKC Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves to set up a date with the Boston Celtics with the Larry O'Brien trophy on the line.

However, Kenyon Martin, who played alongside Dallas head coach Jason Kidd back during his New Jersey Nets stint, believes that the team’s supporting cast also deserves to be praised amid the Finals run.

When asked who, apart from Doncic and Irving, deserves praise, Kenyon Martin named multiple players:

“I would say P.J. Washington on offense. Derrick Jones Jr. on defense. You can sprinkle [Dereck] Lively in there with what he’s been able to do in his first season, just being raw and going out there and playing. Being a sponge and having two great players around you and a great coach, he’s benefited from it.”

Furthermore, Martin also praised the impact of Daniel Gafford before finding praise for Tim Hardaway Jr.:

“The trade deadline helped them by getting [Daniel] Gafford and Washington. I think if Tim Hardaway Jr. can find his groove and his shot, it would really help them.

"They’re moving in the right direction, and it’s not just because of Kyrie or Luka. The way they’re playing defense is a key factor, which a lot of people questioned, especially the way last year ended.”

Martin recognizes that the Mavericks have needed multiple stars to deliver, which is why they find themselves in their first NBA Finals since 2011.

Dallas Mavericks need all of their stars at their best against the Celtics

There is little doubt that the supporting cast's contribution has enabled Irving and Doncic to focus on scoring. The Mavericks' bench has also performed well in the postseason, with several studs outperforming their regular-season stats.

This most prominently includes PJ Washington, who has averaged 13.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game through the postseason. Furthermore, Daniel Gafford and Derrick Jones Jr.’s defensive impact has also been continuously praised by analysts.

However, the Mavericks will know that they need to be even better against the Celtics, which boast the best offense and the third-best defense in the NBA this season. The Celtics are the more talented team on paper and have Kristaps Porzingis, a returning star who is bound to make an impact in the Finals.

The Celtics will also be determined to contain the impact of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, two players who effectively decided the Western Conference Finals on their own.

All that remains to be seen are the blockbuster finals that await us in a few days.