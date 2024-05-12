"It's not just me": Austin Rivers cites Patrick Mahomes' insightful take on NBA-NFL debate with Lu Dort endorsement

OKC Thunder forward Lu Dort received high praise for his athleticism, with one of the NFL's top active players, Patrick Mahomes, suggesting that Dort could excel not just in the NBA but also in the NFL. Mahomes' compliment was echoed by former NBA player Austin Rivers.

In Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals series between Lu Dort's Thunder and the Dallas Mavericks, which took place in Mahomes' home state of Texas, the broadcast shared comments made by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback about Dort.

Former NBA player Austin Rivers then took to Twitter to express that he shared Mahomes’ view.

“Ohh ok it’s not just me. One of the 🐐 know it too,” he said.

ESPN commentator Dave Pasch disclosed during the broadcast that Mahomes had approached their booth and remarked that Lu Dort could excel in the NFL.

“Patrick Mahomes, unsolicited, just turned to Hubie [Brown] and I and said, ‘Lu Dort could play in the NFL,” Pasch said.

Pasch mentioned he wasn't sure if Mahomes was joking, but suggested that Dort could potentially play as a linebacker or running back in the NFL.

Dort stands at 6 feet 3 inches and weighs 215 pounds.

The average linebacker in the NFL has a height of 6 feet 2.04 inches and weighs around 244.64 pounds, while the average running back is about 5 feet 10.73 inches tall and weighs approximately 214.48 pounds, according to a University of Idaho study.

Lu Dort takes on gargantuan task of guarding Luka Doncic in OKC-Mavs

Lu Dort has emerged as one of the NBA's premier defenders and has been tasked with guarding Luka Doncic, one of the league's most formidable offensive threats, in the Thunder's series against the Mavericks.

During the regular season, Doncic averaged 33.9 points, 9.8 assists and 9.2 rebounds. However, against the Thunder, predominantly defended by Dort, his averages dropped to 23.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 7.0 assists in the three playoff matchups so far.

Dort has also succeeded in reducing Doncic's shooting efficiency from 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range to 42.1% and 35.0%, respectively, in the playoffs.

Doncic has hailed Dort as one of the three best perimeter defenders in the NBA.

“I think he's a top three defender in the league, guarding perimeter position. I think he's very good defensively, he understands what he's doing so he's pretty smart on defense too,” he said.

The Mavericks currently lead the Thunder, 2-1.