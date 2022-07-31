"It’s just one of those things that’s dope when people grow with you" - 3x All-Defensive selection open to spending the rest of his career with Miami Heat like Udonis Haslem

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo has been the subject of trade talks this summer as the team plans to make a move for Kevin Durant. Adebayo is coming off one of his best seasons in the league and has reaffirmed his aspirations to stay with the franchise.

In an interview with the Miami Herald, the center spoke about how he considered Miami a home away from home. He feels this way primarily because of the way the city accepted him. The center spoke about how he wishes to follow the footsteps of Udonis Haslem, who is considered Mr. 305. Haslem is the longest-tenured player in the history of the franchise.

"I consider it a home away from home just because the community took me in. The fact that I go to the inner city and the kids have my jersey on.

"People seeing me out in the community and telling me, ‘Thank you for what you do in our community and what you do in Miami.’ Just stepping in that type of Udonis Haslem role. Even though he’s from here, I feel like the city accepts me like UD," Adebayo said.

Adebayo reiterated his desire to stay with Miami for the rest of his career if he could, much like Haslem has done.

"If I could, I would. Just to have that opportunity to be around this community for my whole career. A lot of the community has seen my grown up. Going from a random 14th draft pick to being a cornerstone in this organization and to become something bigger. It’s just one of those things that’s dope when people grow with you," Adebayo concluded.

How can the Miami Heat acquire Kevin Durant?

The Miami Heat were touted as one of Kevin Durant's preferred landing spots when the two-time Finals MVP submitted a trade request. The forward wants to move away from the franchise but has four years left on his contract.

The Miami Heat could easily compile a trade package that includes Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. The Nets would receive a sixth man, a sharpshooter and a former All-Star in that deal. However, the Nets have indicated they want an All-Star involved in any trade package for Kevin Durant.

The Heat could include Bam Adebayo because he is the only All-Star on Miami's roster besides Jimmy Butler. But the Nets can't acquire Adebayo as long as they have Simmons on their books. No team in the league can acquire two players via trade who are under the designated rookie scale extension.

This could mean that the Heat turn their attention towards either Donovan Mitchell or Kyrie Irving because Durant might not be a realistic option.

