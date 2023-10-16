"It's just me against the world": Klay Thompson shares Tupac's legendary song's lyrics as motivation for upcoming season 

Klay Thompson is all set to make a strong comeback this season after an up-and-down year in 2022-23. The Golden State Warriors star averaged 21.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists, shooting 43.6%, including 41.2% from deep. These numbers look impressive and match his All-Star season production. However, it didn't translate to collective success for the Dubs.

Thompson was impactful offensively, but there was a steep decline in his defensive potential last year. That was expected after his two-and-a-half-year injury layoff.

However, there were days Thompson just couldn't hold his own at all. Thompson's competitive fire is showing now, though. He posted a story on Instagram with one of his celebratory pictures, using Tupac's legendary 'Me Against The World' song's lyrics.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Thompson captioned the image, saying:

"The type a energy I'm on all season"

The Warriors fans must certainly feel the hype about Thompson's latest social media activity. They are hoping the team returns to the top after failing to make it past the Western Conference for the first time under coach Steve Kerr. The Warriors lost 4-2 to the LA Lakers in the conference semis.

Klay Thompson's struggles in that contest contributed to the team's loss, so his desire to bounce back must stem from his disappointing run against the Lakers. He averaged 16.2 points and 4.3 rebounds on just 34.3% shooting in that series.

Klay Thompson enters contract year

Klay Thompson might have extra motivation to do well this season. He enters what could be a contract year for him. Thompson was widely expected to sign an extension with the Warriors, but according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there has been no progress between the two sides to reach an agreement.

"I'm told that there has been absolutely no progress on a Klay Thompson extension in Golden State," reported Wojnarowski. "They are both still apart on years and money, and there's a very real possibility that Klay Thompson goes into free agency next summer without a deal."

The Warriors have locked down Draymond Green on a four-year contract worth $100 million in free agency. Meanwhile, Steph Curry is owed nearly $160 million over the next three years, and Andrew Wiggins is owed his entire $109 million salary over the next four years.

The Warriors have limited flexibility to offer Thompson a lucrative deal. Thompson's gradual decline as he inches closer to his 30s also makes it difficult for the front office to offer him a contract anywhere close to a max deal.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold this season, as Thompson's performance will significantly impact his market value this summer.