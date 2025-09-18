"It's not here just yet" - LeBron James shuts down retirement rumors amid 4x champ's golfing obsession

Retirement has long been a question surrounding LA Lakers star LeBron James, ever since he entered his 20th NBA season. Although he has made it clear that he intends to retire shortly, he hasn't yet provided a specific date or location for his jersey retirement.

James is preparing to enter his 23rd season and is set to become he first to play that many seasons in the league, which will break a tie with eight-time All-Star Vince Carter. Nevertheless, James remains at the top of his game. The four-time champion is one of the leaders for the Lakers, alongside Luka Doncic.

In an interview with Complex Sports' Speedy Morman's 360 With Speedy, James was asked about his retirement plans. He mentioned taking up golf and preparing to wear his 23rd signature shoe.

When asked if it hinted at a potential retirement, the Lakers star replied in the negative.

“No, I’m not hinting at anything,” James said (18:04). “Obviously, I know I’m on the other side of the hump for sure. I’m not about to play another 23 years, that’s for d**n sure. And I’m not about to play another 10 [years].

“I’m definitely gearing up to where the end is, It's not here just yet. But I’m super blessed to be able to sit here. … year 23, another signature shoe, I picked up golf.”

LeBron James clarified that golf is something he wants to do as a hobby and has nothing to do with his retirement from basketball.

LeBron James said it's "all love" with Drake

There's been a lot of speculation regarding the state of LeBron James' relationship with rapper Drake. Fans assumed that things had gone sour between the two after James was seen at Kendrick Lamar's "The Pop Out: Ken & Friends" in Inglewood, California.

At the time, Drake and Lamar were in the middle of their beef. The Canadian rapper and James had a close relationship, but with the sighting of the Lakers star, many assumed that things had changed.

During his talk with Morman, James confirmed that he still has love for the five-time Grammy Award winner.

“Always, always,” James said. “Always wish him the best. Obviously, um, different places right now, currently. He’s doing his thing, I’m doing mine. But it’s always love, for sure.”

LeBron James added that he first became friends with Drake in 2007 and that the two have been close since.

