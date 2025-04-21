Less than one year ago, the Dallas Mavericks made it to the NBA Finals. Fast forward to today, and their season has already ended with their two best players injured. The Luka Doncic trade and the way he's handled the ripple effect have turned General Manager Nico Harrison into public enemy No. 1 in Dallas.

Ad

However, he continues to double down on his decision, and he's engaged in a back-and-forth with the media, the fans and even team legend Dirk Nowitzki.

In the wake of all the injuries, local media questioned him about the decision made in 2023 to fire Casey Smith, Dallas' director of health and performance, and a long-term member of Nowitzki's inner circle.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Nowitzki often credited Smith for helping him extend his career for two decades. Harrison, however, shut down that narrative right away, according to ESPN:

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"You bringing up Casey [Smith] is, like, almost, it's kind of a joke," Harrison reportedly said Tuesday during an availability with selected Dallas-based reporters. "Like, last year, Casey wasn't around, and we made it to the Finals. No one brought up Casey last year. So, to bring him up this year doesn't really make sense. He's been away for two years. So it's -- I'm not even going to comment on that."

Ad

Anthony Davis' injury might be on Nico Harrison

ESPN's report states that Nico Harrison felt threatened by Smith's weight in the organization, so he fired him to send a message. Then, he replaced him with a new director of player health and performance, Johann Bilsborough.

Given the harsh criticism he faced for the Luka Doncic trade, Anthony Davis, who was dealing with a left adductor strain, rushed his way back to the court to make a strong first impression in his debut. He got hurt as a result:

Ad

"With Harrison under fire, Davis was motivated to make a strong first impression to the outraged Mavs fan base in the first home game after the shocking blockbuster deal. He acknowledged that he should have waited another game or two to return, but Davis said it was his decision made in consultation with his personal medical team and Bilsborough," added the report.

Everything that could've gone wrong for the Mavericks has gone wrong in the past couple of months. And while he's not the only one making decisions for the team, Nico Harrison will still take most of the blame for this situation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.