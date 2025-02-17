"It's kinda expected" - Draymond Green reveals being aware of LeBron James sitting out his 21st All-Star game ahead of time

Draymond Green was not surprised when news came out that LeBron James would miss his 21st NBA All-Star game. Green told his NBA on TNT co-hosts that he could have told them the same information an hour before. The Warriors star had this to say when Ben Golliver tweeted that the four-time MVP would sit out the game because of ankle soreness:

“I just know he’s been dealing with that [ankle soreness]. He took a couple of games off last week. … It’s kinda expected.”

When pressed by Adam Lefkoe if Green wanted to suit up as the replacement, the Dubs’ defensive ace said:

“I think Bron coulda helped somebody else out and said this earlier. … DBook?”

Usually, an All-Star informs the NBA about his unavailability so the league can look for a replacement. This year, Anthony Davis’ groin injury prompted the NBA to give Kyrie Irving an All-Star spot. The same scenario happened to Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had to sit out with an injury, allowing Trae Young to play.

LeBron James’ absence means that only seven players will compete for Shaquille O’Neal’s OGs, the favorites to win the mini-tournament. Had the LA Lakers superstar announced he would not be playing at least a day ahead of the event, a replacement would have been named.

Vince Carter echoed the same sentiment from Green:

"Sabonis? There are a lot of guys who are worthy."

Jalen Rose stayed in the same vein:

"He took a roster spot from somebody."

Devin Booker, the player offered by Draymond Green as LeBron James' replacement, might have been considered. Domantas Sabonis, another one who many thought was overlooked, might have also been in the running.

Team OGs is still favored to beat Team Candace even without LeBron James

Team Shaq remains stacked even if LeBron James will sit out his 21st NBA All-Star game. The OGs team still has Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Jaylen Brown, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum.

They will take on the Rising Stars Game winners, a team managed by Candace Parker. Stephon Castle, Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, Amen Thompson, Keyonte George, Dalton Knecht, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jared McCain make up the roster.

On paper, it looks like a no-contest, but anything can happen in an All-Star game. Still, Team Shaq, minus LeBron James, is a -6.5 favorite against Team Candace, per SportsLine.

