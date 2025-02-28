While discussing the Los Angeles Lakers acquiring Luka Dončić in a blockbuster trade, governor Jeanie Buss sat on a desk with a basketball placed near her. Behind her, a handful of championship trophies sat in front of windows overseeing various LA skylines.

This setting did not take place at the Lakers’ practice facility where Buss’ office oversees the team’s practice court. Instead, this setting took place at “the Patio,” a makeshift lounge at Crypto.com Arena. The desk, basketball and trophies resembled the set of “Running Point,” a newly released Netflix comedy that focuses on an accomplished woman owner overseeing a family business that entails running an accomplished pro basketball franchise.

Sound familiar?

“It's not the Laker story. It's not my story,” Buss told a small handful of reporters before the Lakers’ 111-102 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday. “But there are definitely things that are inspired by my position and what I do, and I think people will find it very relatable.”

Makes sense. Buss is one of the executive producers of the 10-episode season. But not even “Running Point” could emulate what the Lakers recently did.

About a week before the NBA trade deadline, the Lakers unexpectedly acquired a generational superstar (Luka Dončić) from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for a key star that fueled their 2020 NBA title run (Anthony Davis), a young prospect (Max Christie) and a 2029 first-round draft pick. Not even the most creative Hollywood screenwriters could write that script.

“Everyone thinks, ‘Was this trade done to promote the show?’” Buss said, laughing. “I don't think so.”

The Lakers secured their next franchise player. The Mavericks sparked backlash for dealing a star that already led them to the NBA Finals and landed on five All-NBA first teams. And the negotiations between Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison stayed secretive.

So much that Buss conceded that she didn’t feel entirely sure the deal would happen “until Rob told me it was done and they had made the trade call” for a specific reason.

“Because these things fall apart all the time,” Buss said. “It was really important to me that we didn't blow up the team. If it had leaked out and the trade hadn't happened, that would be really unfair to the progress that the coaching staff had made with the team. Because it’s a huge distraction. And the trade deadline is part of the business. It increases the level of stress for everybody. And I'm really proud that it didn't leak out and that we were able to execute the trade in a way that still was surprising to all the parties involved.”

Buss spoke to Sportskeeda and a few select national and local media outlets about the deal, the late Dr. Jerry Buss’ influence, “Running Point” and more.

The art of the deal

It seems fitting Buss said it took five years for “Running Point” to come to fruition.

About 20 years ago, Buss said ABC expressed interest in producing a one-hour scripted drama based on her character in hopes of showcasing women in powerful positions. Instead, ABC eventually launched “Desperate Housewives."

“It's really important that you stay focused, stay on point, plot your strategy, stick to it, don't wave off of it,” Buss said. “The idea that it took five years to get this show to air, if that's what it takes, then that's what you do.”

Buss adopted the same attitude about the Dončić deal. At Dončić’s introductory press conference, Pelinka shared that he and Harrison first spoke about a possible deal at a Dallas coffee shop before the Lakers’ game against the Mavericks on Jan. 7. They didn’t finalize the trade until Feb. 2.

Pelinka called Buss immediately after having coffee with Harrison to alert her they may have a chance to acquire Dončić. Pelinka described Buss as “so supportive” by trusting him to pull off the trade.

“What I have complete confidence in Rob is that he knows how to walk a deal through step by step to make sure that everything is complete and buttoned up,” Buss said. “And that's exactly what happened.”

What would Dr. Jerry Buss think?

That trust reminded Pelinka of Jeanie’s dad, the Lakers’ late owner Jerry Buss. Pelinka believes both Jerry and Jeanie share the same vision “to always make sure the brightest and best basketball superstars play for the Los Angeles Lakers.”

“She’s clearly carried that vision on from her dad,” Pelinka said, “and I just want to thank her for her tremendous support and vision in helping this day become a reality.”

After purchasing the Lakers in 1979, Jerry helped the Lakers win 10 of their 17 NBA championships by adopting a few principles. He prioritized having stars by rewarding them with lavish contracts and strong rosters around them. He also wanted to hire the best people and entrust them to do their job. That helped the Lakers usher in the ‘Showtime Era” featuring a star that Buss pushed the franchise to draft in 1979 (Magic Johnson). That helped the Lakers also make high-impact moves, including a draft-day deal in 1996 (Kobe Bryant), a superstar free-agent signing in 1996 (Shaquille O’Neal) and a blockbuster mid-season trade in 2008 (Pau Gasol).

No wonder Jeanie believes Jerry, who died in 2013, would feel “very proud” of the Lakers’ latest transaction.

“My Dad was such a great poker player and he said that he always wanted me to remember that poker was a game of patience,” Buss said. “You had to wait for the right cards, but once you got the cards, you had to go from zero to 100 and play the cards and not be afraid to flame out. So it was difficult because we were not looking to trade Anthony Davis or Max Christie. But it was a deal that he would've made, and we had to go for it.”

How Jeanie Buss helped JJ Redick feel empowered

During that process, Lakers coach JJ Redick said that Buss provided “incredible support.” Not surprising. Redick said the same thing about Buss after he and his family lost their rental home in Pacific Palisades after wildfires destroyed most of the area in January.

“There have been a few scenarios where I've gone to her for things, sometimes for counsel and sometimes for action,” Redick said. “And she has responded well every time.”

Buss’ reaction to those events affirmed the commitment Redick said that she and Pelinka outlined when they interviewed him last summer for the team’s head-coaching position. Then, Redick said the three pledged they would form “alignment and cohesiveness.”

“I really wanted Rob to have a relationship with the coach where they had the same vision for the team,” Buss said. “I think that JJ and Rob really share a vision for what this team can be. And that it's proven. The formula is being proven in real time, as we've seen what JJs been able to accomplish. Because I was worried about hiring a rookie coach. This team is so important to this community and to bring in a rookie coach that had no experience before, that was a big leap. But I knew that they would work well together, and I love watching the progress that they’re making.”

Buss praises Kate Hudson’s acting

Technically, ‘Running Point’ isn’t about the Lakers. Actress Kate Hudson plays a character named Isla Gordon who becomes president of the fictional “Los Angeles Waves.” But Buss called it a “dream come true” for the Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee to play a character resembling her.

When Buss oversaw the Forum as the venue’s general manager, Hudson often attended LA Kings hockey games with her parents (Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell). Then, Buss “took her under my wing” and showed her “back of the house,” which included insight on how to manage the venue, the box office and the Forum Club.

“I knew that she would be somebody that would understand that character and have that experience,” Buss said of Hudson. “She nails it and she brings an entire fan base that might not be basketball fans. And we're just so pleased that she's part of this cast.”

‘Running Point’ producers admire Buss’ leadership approach

As part of the show’s research, ‘Running Point’ co-creators David Stassen and Ike Barinholtz often hung out with Buss during Lakers’ games.

During that time, Stassen and Barinholtz admired Buss sitting directly across from the Lakers’ bench and behind the courtside seats. That has given Buss both a close view of the game and fans access to approach her.

“A lot of owners at times are a little isolated. You know what I mean? But she sits right there with the fans,” Stassen said. “It’s amazing to watch her make time with every person that comes up and says hi and wants a picture. And doesn’t miss anything on the court. She’s just watching what’s happening. She’s like a hawk.”

Given their field, Barinholtz couldn’t help but wonder if Buss was just putting on an act.

“I actually asked her once, ‘Is it annoying how many people want to come up and say, Hi?’ And she loves it,” Barinholtz said. “It feels like it’s an important part of her job and it’s something that her Dad taught her. The fans are really important to her.”

So is transparency.

The Lakers have experienced unique dynamics involving their front office. Buss fired her brother in 2017 amid dissatisfaction with how the front office misfired on free-agency pursuits and cycled through four head coaches in a five-year span. Buss dated former Lakers coach Phil Jackson shortly after the Lakers hired him in 1999.

Buss remains approachable when addressing both positive and pointed questions about the team.

“Every time I’m talking to her, she’s the one telling us stuff that is so crazy,” Barinholtz said. “We’re like, ‘We can’t put this in the show. But she has been so open and really let us inside. We got to spend a lot of time at El Segundo following her around. There was nothing. We were like. If anything, it was the opposite.”

That included Buss’ openness about posing for “Playboy” while overseeing the Lakers’ business operations under her father.

“There's a scene where one of the players says, ‘Well, I've seen you naked on the Internet and it's hard for me to take you seriously.’” Buss said. “That makes me laugh the hardest because that actually happens and it's something I have to deal with and accept. You got to be able to laugh at yourself.”

The other reasons ‘Running Point’ resonates with Buss

The Lakers have become a global franchise because of their multiple championships, generational star and strong appeal to celebrities. They may seem like a glamorous franchise, but they are a family-owned business that solely rely on the Lakers’ revenue as their main source of income. Plenty of other NBA franchises are owned by ownership groups that have business stakes elsewhere.

“The characters are warm and funny and flawed, but they're a family,” Buss said. “And as I've learned that the majority of businesses in this country are family-owned businesses, and that when you work with your family, you tend to step on each other's toes. But at the end of the day, what you want to do is -- you want your team to win, your business to succeed, and you come together and stuff happens.”

The Lakers attract A-listers at their courtside seats, but they have a devoted fanbase that often fills up the upper concourse. The Lakers appeal to people of all racial, ethnic and income backgrounds both because of the franchise’s success and how devoted it remains to the local community.

Buss found it important that “Running Point” shared the same attitude toward LA.

“It's interesting in talking to the cast and the crew, how excited they are that this is being filmed in Los Angeles,” Buss said. “That is our industry and there's a lot of people that'll be like, ‘Oh, this is so Hollywood.’ But you know what? Hollywood are the hardest working people and they're the backbone. They're the people who, yeah, we know that people who sit on the floor are the stars, but the rest of the people sitting in the stands work on sound stages and production companies, and that's our industry here. We got to support it. I'm really happy to have a show that's based in LA and hopefully it'll be a success and run for a long time.”

Mark Medina is an NBA insider for Sportskeeda.. Follow him on X, Blue Sky, Instagram, Facebook and Threads.

