"It's LeBron James. It's the LeBron James effect - JJ Redick believes the LA Lakers will have ample opportunities to add talent in the trade window due to the star forward’s pull

Former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick recently came out and said he doesn't believe LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are legitimate title contenders given their performances thus far this season.

JJ Redick, speaking on his podcast The Old Man and The Three, said that he believes there are other teams that appear to be more legitimate championship contenders at the moment than the Los Angeles Lakers. Adding that the NBA world shouldn't sleep on teams like the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, etc. He said:

"As of right now I just don't see them being a legitimate championship contender".

Redick was also asked about how LeBron James and the Lakers are considered more of a favorite than the Utah Jazz, to which he said:

"It's LeBron James. It's the LeBron James effect. There is an opportunity in February or March in the buyout season to add different players and formulate a proper roster for the Lakers".

Are the Los Angeles Lakers championship contenders?

The Los Angeles Lakers have championship aspirations, but that doesn't necessarily mean they are title contenders. The Lakers currently sit sixth in the Western Conference with a 13-12 record as they barely hover above the .500 mark. More importantly, they are only a game behind fourth seed Memphis Grizzlies.

He turns 37 this month. 👑 LeBron James last 5 games:39 PTS | 5 REB | 6 AST | 5 3PT30 PTS | 7 REB | 11 AST | 2 3PT33 PTS | 5 REB | 9 AST | 4 3PT23 PTS | 11 REB | 6 AST | 2 3PT30 PTS | 4 REB | 5 AST | 2 3PTHe turns 37 this month. 👑 https://t.co/WKfeLMH8Hl

With the oldest roster in the NBA, the Lakers definitely don't lack experience. However, with aging veterans, health is a constant question for the L.A.-based franchise. LeBron James has missed a huge chunk of the season already and has even said that he isn't 100% yet. When you throw in Anthony Davis' fragility, that is a problem for Frank Vogel and the Lakers. The likes of Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn are yet to play a single minute for the Los Angeles Lakers and were expected to be key members of the team.

Defense also continues to be an issue for the Lakers. Barring AD and Dwight Howard, the Lakers don't necessarily have players that you associate with being defensive stalwarts. But when you have Frank Vogel as your head coach, someone who has been lauded in the NBA community for having set up some of the best defensive teams in the NBA, it is a serious problem that needs fixing very quickly.

Another issue for the Los Angeles Lakers is chemistry. With so many new faces added to the roster this season, like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, etc., the Lakers have struggled to establish good chemistry on the court. Vogel has constantly experimented with the starting five and has even deployed LeBron James as the big man and surrounded him with shooters. This tactic is something to keep an eye on as this might spread the floor better and open up lanes to the basket for LeBron James to attack.

With all that being said, it isn't completely unfounded to say that the Los Angeles Lakers aren't championship contenders right now, but we are only in the second week of December. There are a lot of games left to be played and if the Lakers can keep their players and LeBron James particularly healthy, then it is only a matter of time before the Los Angeles Lakers start to play like the championship contenders that they are.

Edited by David Nyland

