  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • "It’s not like he’s not gonna get 30, 40/15/10": LeBron James makes feelings clear on "skinny" Luka Doncic with serious warning to NBA

"It’s not like he’s not gonna get 30, 40/15/10": LeBron James makes feelings clear on "skinny" Luka Doncic with serious warning to NBA

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Oct 09, 2025 02:46 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
LeBron James makes feelings clear on "skinny" Luka Doncic with serious warning to NBA - Image Source: Imagn

One of the offseason’s biggest talking points has been Luka Doncic’s body transformation, with the Slovenian star noticeably slimming down during his first summer since joining the LA Lakers. On Wednesday’s episode of the “Mind the Game” podcast, teammate LeBron James issued a warning to the league about this leaner version of Doncic.

Ad

Doncic reportedly lost 31 lbs (14 kg) ahead of EuroBasket 2025, and his official weight this season is listed at 244 lbs (111 kg).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

According to James, Doncic’s new physique opens up possibilities that weren’t as easy when he was heavier.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“(Doncic) just looks obviously a little bit quicker, a little bit more functional,” James said. “But I think, more importantly, what a lot of people will not see is the recovery. … It’s not like Luka’s game is gonna change. It’s not like he’s still gonna get 30, 40/15/10 -- that’s not gonna change.
Ad
“But I think for him personally, what’s gonna change for him is he’s gonna see how he wakes up the next day after three or four nights. He’s gonna be like, ‘Oh man.’ ‘Cause you’ve built this up, you’ve built this body up, and now it’s gonna be so beneficial to you and your recovery process and your energy.”
Ad

Part of the reason Luka Doncic was eventually traded by the Dallas Mavericks involved concerns about his conditioning. James, of course, is widely regarded as one of the masters of conditioning, entering his historic 23rd NBA season.

In 28 regular-season games with the Lakers, Doncic averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Will Luka Doncic play for the Lakers in preseason?

The Lakers are 0-2 in preseason, as neither LeBron James nor Luka Doncic have suited up yet.

Ad

Earlier this week, JJ Redick addressed Doncic’s availability, noting the team hopes to see him return during the preseason.

“We’re gonna use next week to continue to just get him in a good spot, with his body and his energy and all that stuff,” Redick said (per SI).
“He was great the first two days at camp; it was a lot. It made sense, given his workload this summer, to just kind of pull back. He’s in a great place physically and mentally. We’ll just continue to use next week to just get him ramped up and get all the guys acclimated with him.”

The Lakers still have four preseason games remaining: against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday and Sacramento Kings on Friday.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications