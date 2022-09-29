"It’s not like I’m here trying to adjust anybody, my demeanor has always been my demeanor” - Patrick Beverley shows confidence in Lakers, says defense is his ‘forefront’ and his role on the team is explicit

Patrick Beverley recently got a chance to answer some questions posed by members of the press during a recent practice session with the LA Lakers. Most of the questions were related to how Beverley is getting on with his transition into a new team.

"It's no different for me," Beverley said. "It’s not like I’m here trying to adjust anybody, my demeanor has always been my demeanor. Good or bad. I don't know if it's bad, but, throughout my career has been really good."

Apparently, he loves working with the team so far and is excited to make the Lakers a winning team.

Other than his excitement, Patrick Beverley is thrilled to be able to work with some of the best in the league. Obviously pertaining to LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and probably Russell Westbrook. The Lakers have been running scrimmages during practice and Beverley is pumped about his team crushing AD's. Without a doubt, Pat Bev is showing signs of being locked in as early as training camp.

Patrick Beverley said: "It's been a vibe, to come here everyday and play basketball. I have one of the best jobs in the world. Obviously I get to battle against some of the best to ever touch the ball. I have no complaints that's why i'm very excited."

How can Patrick Beverley help the LA Lakers?

The LA Lakers struggled on both sides of the court last season. If not for LeBron James' scoring efforts, the team might've had a much worse record. Aside from countless turnovers, LA mostly lacked in the defensive areas of their games. Now with Patrick Beverley on their side, that could change this coming season.

Patrick Beverley is known to be a pesky lockdown defender in the NBA. He made it a point to defend the best players on the court. Within his efforts, he has effectively shut down his opponents by at least one steal and block respectively last season.

Beverley is undeniably a difficult player to deal with on the court. Aside from his intense defense, he can also efficiently shoot the ball. In his career, he has shot 41% from the field, and a decent 38% from 3-point territory. He will blend in perfectly with LeBron James and Russell Westbrook. Both players are known to kick the ball out to open shooters.

Aside from his on-court antics, Patrick Beverley is quite similar to Draymond Green in terms of motivating the team. LeBron is no doubt the leader of the squad, but adding Beverley's intensity and burning desire to win will definitely rub off on the team.

After last year's disappointing season, the Lakers are determined to redeem themselves. LeBron mentioned during the media day that the key to their success this coming season is staying healthy.

He pointed out that the lack of chemistry was due to lack of playing time with each other. They are looking to see more minutes on the court this season and hopefully will function like a well-oiled machine.

