"It's like this is a special chase" - Stephen Curry reveals his surreal feelings as he inches closer towards surpassing Ray Allen's 3-pointers made record

The legend of Stephen Curry grows with every game he plays. After sinking 3 three-pointers against the Phoenix Suns, he has now made 2940 three-pointers. That puts him only 33 three-pointers behind the all-time leader Ray Allen. This monumental achievement is now so close, so historical, that the league and all its fans can't help but be awed by the Golden State Warriors star's march to the top of the shooting mountain.

In all honesty, there is a high probability that Curry will have passed Ray Allen in seven or eight games. Michael Wilbon of ESPN sat down with Steph before the game against the Phoenix Suns to discuss the proximity and excitement over his record-breaking run.

The first question that sheds light on how Curry feels about being on the brink of becoming the all-time leader in three-pointers made was the following:

"37 threes to pass Ray Allen. Seems like you can do that in like two games the way you are going right now. How much do you care about the number?"

Stephen Curry replied:

"Kind of blocked it out and then this year when it started it was like this isn't, you know, the milestone, that's ahead and just a matter of when. Now that we are under 50, it's like this is a special chase. I remember watching the game when Ray passed Reggie and just and just feeling the emotions of it and understanding how big of a deal it was at that and, you know, 10, almost 11 years later, it's me in that conversation. So it is pretty crazy to think about."

Stephen Curry on what constitutes a bad shot

The world has seen Stephen Curry make some of the most ridiculous circus shots night after night. In October this year, while playing against the LA Clippers, Curry landed a shot from the logo over a tough contest from Paul George.

Steph is infamous for his ability to take any and all kind of shots. His creativity and fearlessness make him the biggest threat to players. But for a player who has has has rejected all preconcieved notions of what kind of shots to attempt and what can be used as a regular scoring tool, what exactly is the definition of a bad shot? Wilbon has the exact same question. He asked Stephen Curry:

"Is there such thing for you as a bad shot?"

The Golden State Warriors superstar replied:

"One that doesn't go in. No, because, you know, if I am taking a shot, there's a confidence that I can make it."

