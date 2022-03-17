"It's like sticking it to your cousin vs. being vengeful for an enemy" - Spencer Dinwiddie gives a philosophical spin to his game-winner against his former team

Spencer Dinwiddie hit a stunning game-winner against his former team, the Brooklyn Nets, on Wednesday. This was the 28-year old's second consecutive game-winner, his previous one was against the Boston Celtics, but the one against the Nets definitely holds a special place in his heart.

The guard spent five years with the Brooklyn Nets and nailed down some game-winners for them as well. Before playing for the Nets, Dinwiddie was a part of the Pistons, where he was a mere bench warmer.

However, after representing the Nets, the veteran got a few chances to prove to the Pistons his true abilities as he nailed some game-winners against them. Speaking about how it felt to be making a clutch shot against the Nets, Dinwiddie said:

"It's different than the Detroit ones, I know we talked about the Detroit ones like before where I wanted those bad right, because my time in Detroit wasn't fun like I spent two years just sitting on the bench."

"This one was more just like fun right, like it feels good when Joe Harris is still your friend, Adam Harrington we still text you know what I mean, show up to his foundation charity event, so it's like a lot of positive vibes here and stuff like that."

"But then it's like sticking it to your cousin versus being vengeful for an enemy, so it's not like I came back 'Ahh', but it was fun though."

Nets Videos @SNYNets Spencer Dinwiddie on his buzzer-beater vs. the Nets at Barclays Center:



"It's like sticking it to your cousin vs. being vengeful for an enemy" Spencer Dinwiddie on his buzzer-beater vs. the Nets at Barclays Center:"It's like sticking it to your cousin vs. being vengeful for an enemy" https://t.co/QqNYCsehqw

Spencer Dinwiddie was one of the most important players on the Nets team before the arrival of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. He is a talented guard with terrific ball-handling and shot-making abilities. Dinwiddie averaged 14.3 PPG and 5.3 APG in his career as part of the Nets.

He was going to be a key part of their plans even after Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant became available, but an ACL injury meant that he would have to miss out on the whole of the 2020-21 season.

Post that, he decided to join the Washington Wizards and after things didn't work out well for him there, he joined the Dallas Mavericks, which seems to be a great fit for him.

Spencer Dinwiddie has been phenomenal for the Dallas Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks v Brooklyn Nets

Spencer Dinwiddie has averaged 17.9 PPG on 50% shooting from the field for the Dallas Mavericks. He has instantly formed great chemistry with Luka Doncic and with him on the team, the offense seems to be running like a well-tuned machine. In his 12 games with the Mavs, the team has a 10-2 record.

NBA @NBA



: 37 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL, 5 3PM

: 22 PTS, 4 REB Luka Doncic & Spencer Dinwiddie were the winning combination for the @dallasmavs . Luka found Dinwiddie in the closing moments for the #TissotBuzzerBeater and the Mavs WIN! #MFFL @luka7doncic : 37 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL, 5 3PM @SDinwiddie_25 : 22 PTS, 4 REB Luka Doncic & Spencer Dinwiddie were the winning combination for the @dallasmavs. Luka found Dinwiddie in the closing moments for the #TissotBuzzerBeater and the Mavs WIN! #MFFL@luka7doncic: 37 PTS, 9 REB, 9 AST, 2 STL, 5 3PM@SDinwiddie_25: 22 PTS, 4 REB https://t.co/TMD79SWboC

During their last two games, Luka Doncic has shown immense faith in the 28-year-old and has kicked the ball out to him for the Mavs' game-winning shot. The youngster's faith in him is certainly paying off as his brilliance has helped them extend their winning streak to three games.

Speaking about the belief Luka has in him, Dinwiddie said:

"It's a credit to him right, because as a superstar it's within your power, within your control, you can make people wanted, you can make people not wanted, you can trust him, not trust him and remember my first two games."

"I didn't really do much you know I was trying to fit in trying to figure out the spots they wanted me and things like that and he was one of the people saying like, ' No, like go do your thing, like you need to make plays for us to be good'."

"So you know it's credit to him, like he could have done whatever he wanted, he's a superstar, he could have down whatever he wanted"

NBA @NBA



: 95

: 92



3.5 remaining on ABC | Celtics Ball Luka finds Spencer Dinwiddie to put the Mavs up 3 late! @dallasmavs : 95 @celtics : 923.5 remaining on ABC | Celtics Ball Luka finds Spencer Dinwiddie to put the Mavs up 3 late!@dallasmavs: 95@celtics: 923.5 remaining on ABC | Celtics Ball https://t.co/4QfV9AfXQy

With just 13 games left in the regular season to end, it will be interesting to see where the Mavs finish on the table. They have been one of the most in-form teams since the start of 2022 and having onboarded Dinwiddie, they look a lot stronger and stacked.

The team has not made it past the first round in the last two seasons, but seeing the team's overall development this season, it looks like the 2011 NBA champions are set to make noise in the playoffs this time.

Edited by Arnav