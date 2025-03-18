"It's literally on him" - Stephen A. Smith bluntly calls out Draymond Green for underperforming in Warriors loss to Nuggets

Stephen A. Smith put Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green on blast following the Dubs’ loss against the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors lost 114-105 against a Nuggets squad that was without star duo Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Aaron Gordon led the charge for Denver recording 38 points and six rebounds.

The Dubs only made 24.2% of their 3-pointers and shot 55.6% from the free-throw line. If an abysmal shooting night wasn’t enough, the team also committed 20 turnovers. Speaking on Tuesday's episode of First Take, Smith called out Green for his performance (10 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3PT), six rebounds and five assists against the Nuggets.

“Who's the person who went on national television during All-Star Weekend and guaranteed a championship? Who’s that? That wasn’t Steph, that wasn’t Jimmy. That’s Draymond," Smith said.

Smith then shed light on teams often leave Green open at the 3-point line and stated that it’s on Draymond to make good on those looks.

“I'm saying is if you don't guard him and you leave him open and he hits those shots, it changes everything because then they can upset somebody in the Western Conference," Smith said. "So that man that opened his mouth and guaranteed the championship, it's literally on him”

He added:

"I know what Jimmy Butler's gonna do, we know what playoff Jimmy is all about, we know what Steph Curry is all about. But if Draymond makes shots, it's a different ball game, but he got to do it. So it's on him, a lot of it, and we got to remember that."

Green has shot 32.1% from the 3-point line for his career. However, he is capable of doing better and shot 39.5% from range in his best season from beyond the arc (2023-24).

“I really be in awe”: Draymond Green’s wife reacts to Warriors forward’s historic milestone

Draymond Green reached another historic milestone for the team during their loss against the Nuggets on Monday. Green became just the sixth player in the Warriors’ history to grab 6,000 rebounds. His wife, Hazel Renee took to Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message:

“I really be in AWE 😍with my ol’ man…folks can say what they want but HE REALLY BE DOIN THE DAMN THANG 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾💚”

Hazel Renee's reaction to Draymond Green reaching 6,000 career rebounds

The Warriors selected Green with the 35th pick during the second round of the 2012 draft. From being a second-rounder to being a cornerstone of the Warriors dynasty, Green’s career has been immensely inspiring.

