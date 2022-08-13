“It’s been a long time since I've said LeBron James is the best player in the world” - Nick Wright believes LeBron James needs more credit from everyone after Giannis’ comments

LeBron James has spent 19 seasons in the NBA performing at the highest level. He has yet to drop the ball since joining the league in 2003.

In his rookie season he averaged 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

With 4 NBA championship titles, 18 All-Star selections, 4 MVP and Finals MVP awards to show for it, 'The King' has remained the foremost name in NBA and has played with fierce intensity his entire career. No wonder why he's considered to be one of the two greatest players in NBA history.

However, the LA Lakers forward has recently been relieved of his "best player in the league" title, largely attributed to his age. Many have referred to Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo as the best players in the league. But the Greek Freak strongly disagreed in his recent comments, where he proclaimed 'King' James as still the best player in the league.

Reacting to Antetokounmpo's statement, Nick Wright on the First Things First show agreed with the Milwaukee Bucks' talisman. He also concurred that James should be accorded more credit, even from him. Wright said:

"I've said in the last couple of years that Giannis is the best player in the world, far be it for me to disagree with Giannis... we do need to give him [James] more credit. It's been a long time since I've said LeBron James is the best player in the world. I said it was Giannis."

Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo have both been tagged as the best players in the league in recent times. With more people swaying towards Durant than Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks forward, however, in a recent interview with Marca Basket shared his opinion on the subject. He spoke about his admiration for Lebron, and declared him the best player in the world.

He also stated that he finds Bron's ability to stay on top of his game and in perfect shape intriguing, considering that Lebron is entering the twentieth season of his NBA career. He revealed that he was keen to know how the Ohio-born legend does it, as he hopes to get there some day. Giannis said:

“It’s interesting to me how LeBron is still [in] one of the best shapes [of] his life and being the best player in the world and still being in year 18. Like, that’s really interesting. I want to know how he does that. He’s been consistent for 18 years. He’s always there. He’s always showing up. That’s unbelievable."

“He obviously gets credit, but I think we’ve got to give him more credit. Doing it for 18 years guys, that’s hard. And hopefully, hopefully I can be there. Hopefully, I can do this for 18 years, 20 years. That’s the goal.”

