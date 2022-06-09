"It's such a low hanging fruit like he played a horrible game... that's such an outlandish outdated way of thinking" - Former Chicago Bulls player comes out in Draymond Green's defense

Jayson Williams came in support of Draymond Green after fingers were pointed at him after Game 2 of the finals. A reporter asked Green if his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show," was helping the Boston Celtics out.

Although he fired back at the reporter there, former NBA player Williams also had a fascinating take about the same.

Williams was in no way backing Draymond Green's poor performance. However, he believed that the notion of this happening because of Green's podcast was extremely wrong.

Further speaking about the post-game interview exchange between Draymond and the reporter, Jay Williams said:

"This is such a casual take to me. Draymond's been doing this pod since November 15, 2021. So do we wanna say he was giving away strategies after he was probably the best player on the court impacted the game in Game 2, like I didn't hear any of that.

"Like it's such a low hanging fruit like he played a horrible game, I'm not condoning him not playing a horrible game, his stat line was not good, but let's stop with this little stuff like, 'Oh, yeah, on, your pod, you're giving away tactics.'

"Like get out of here with that, that's such an outlandish outdated way of thinking."

Draymond Green left Game 3 scoring only two points while grabbing four rebounds and making three assists. It was an abysmal performance from him and Green, more than anyone, is well aware of that.

However, creating a narrative about this being because of a podcast doesn't sit well.

Tomer Azarly @TomerAzarly Here’s Draymond Green roasting the reporter postgame (and going back to him) for claims that he’s maybe giving away some X’s and O’s on his podcast. Here’s Draymond Green roasting the reporter postgame (and going back to him) for claims that he’s maybe giving away some X’s and O’s on his podcast. https://t.co/V0ZSJTsStZ

Green has been working extremely hard, managing to play in the playoffs and do the podcast. Even after a horrid performance, he put out another episode on "The Draymond Green Show."

Unlike many, Williams was in full support of Green's commitment towards playing the game and running the podcast. He said:

"There's enough time in your day to do a two-hour pod and still stay committed to your craft. Let's see you were on the court for eight hours, you slept for another eight hours, you do your pod for two hours, still have six hours left in the day."

Complex Sports @ComplexSports “Y’all gone get this podcast. Win, lose, draw. Hoisting the trophy, putting my ring on my finger, you name it.”



Draymond Green goes off on the recent criticism of his podcast. “Y’all gone get this podcast. Win, lose, draw. Hoisting the trophy, putting my ring on my finger, you name it.”Draymond Green goes off on the recent criticism of his podcast. https://t.co/VAm8jNjdbc

Draymond Green gets real about his performance in Game 3

2022 NBA Finals - Game 3

Draymond Green is one of the most important players on the Golden State Warriors. With him not showing up, the Dubs looked off right from the very start of Game 3.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson shot brilliantly, but with Green not being able to make an impact, things didn't work out well for them.

ESPN @espn



Draymond Green kept it short when asked how he played tonight "Like s---"Draymond Green kept it short when asked how he played tonight "Like s---" Draymond Green kept it short when asked how he played tonight 😅 https://t.co/YOckBp2dEf

He was slammed by the NBA world for his performance. However, Green himself was very critical of the night that he had in Game 3. Speaking about it on "The Draymond Green Show," he said:

"Tonight might have been one of the worst games in my career and I know people may say, "Ohh man, you had two, three, four or two, four three or whatever it was, you played terrible.

"I'll be honest with you. I would never be a guy that looks at a box score and says, I played good or I played bad because a box scores don't always tell the story.

"Where I felt that I played terrible was my overall impact on the game, I didn't have the type of force I needed to have for us to win at this level."

StatMuse @statmuse Draymond Green this series:



15 fouls

15 points Draymond Green this series:15 fouls15 points https://t.co/1CNMyNuYN8

Going into the next game, Green will have to reflect and get better for the Dubs. His aggressiveness is what was missing in Game 3. However, if he is able to unleash himself and put on a show in Game 4, it would make a lot of difference for them.

