“It’s me and Magic”: Steph Curry has no hesitation naming himself with Magic Johnson as greatest point guards ever

Several fans and experts claim that Steph Curry and Magic Johnson are the greatest point guards ever. Curry believes in that narrative too. There's often a debate about who's the better player between the two all-time, but that debate is still unsettled with a divided opinion about this among fans.

Curry reflected on this when asked by Gilbert Arenas on his podcast if he was the greatest point guard. Here's what the Warriors star said:

"Yes, I'll have it, yes. It's me and Magic [Johnson]. Is that the conversation?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Curry gave Magic his flowers and explained why some might think Magic is ahead of him. Here's what he said:

"Magic's resume is ridiculous. So the fact that we're even having that conversation is ridiculous. It's a place that I'd never thought I'd be in."

Expand Tweet

Steph Curry has never indulged in conversations like these, so him publicly admitting that he's up there with Magic Johnson is quite the deal. However, he's not far away from being spot-on with his take. Curry has achieved that status after being arguably the most successful player of his generation, winning four finals and making six finals appearances.

He's also won two MVPs, made multiple All-NBA teams, earned several All-Star selections and won a finals MVP. That resume is nearly as good as Magic's, who had five chips, three MVPs, three finals MVPs and multiple All-Star and All-NBA nominations.

Steph Curry and Magic Johnson influenced the game differently but with the same impact

Along with boasting nearly similar resumes, Steph Curry and Magic Johnson's impact as influential players is identical. However, they both did things differently.

Magic was one of the first big point guards in the NBA, with flashy handles and passing skills that were unparalleled. He impacted the up-tempo style of play the Lakers implemented during their dynasty years in the 1980s. Johnson brought the NBA back to relevance with his game and rivalry with Larry Bird that remains unparalleled.

Meanwhile, Curry changed the notion that a little guard can be the best player on the team and a dominant force. Let's not forget the 3-ball explosion that changed the NBA over the last decade. 3-pointers have become integral to every team's offense and a crucial part of a player's offensive skill set. Even big men in the league are consistently aiming to improve as long-range threats.

Curry also played a role in helping the NBA's viewership soar to new heights due to his popularity among young hoopers. He's one of the most watched and talked about players alongside long-time rival LeBron James today.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)