"It's maybe now or never” – Nikola Jokic reveals an unusual intention to win 2023 NBA championship 

Following a dominant performance in Game 3, Nikola Jokic is now two wins away from winning the first ring of his career. Despite what a big moment this could be for him, the two-time MVP is focused on something much different.

Aside from their core players, the Denver Nuggets roster is loaded with NBA journeyman. Jeff Green and Ish Smith have played for countless teams, and DeAndre Jordan is in the 14th year of his career. Despite how long they've been around, all three have never had the chance to be part of a title-winning team.

After Game 3, Nikola Jokic was asked about how big a moment this is for him and his career. His answer threw many off guard. The main reason why this finals is so important for him is because of what it means for the veterans. At this stage of their careers, the trio may never have a shot like this again.

"Nikola Jokic asked if these playoffs and being in the Finals is the most important moment in his career. He said, yes becuase of the chance to get the Nuggets' veterans -- Jeff Green, DeAndre Jordan, Ish Smith -- to the Finals and a championship: 'It's maybe now or never.'"

Nikola Jokic is a different kind of superstar

Typically, when an NBA star is asked about something this, legacy is where they tend to go with their answer. However, that wasn't the case with Nikola Jokic. Instead, he is looking at what it means for those around him.

As the finals go on, analysts continue to talk about what a title would do for Jokic. Some feel it would put him ahead of elite talents like Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Despite all the outside implications, Jokic is focusing on what this moment means for guys like Jeff Green and Ish Smith.

For years, many have praised Jokic for being a rare kind of superstar. Comments like this are what separate him from other superstars in the league. As a two-time MVP, winning a title is the only thing that has escaped Jokic. instead of being all in on adding to his legacy, he wants to see those around take part in the special moment.

The Denver Nuggets have a 2-1 lead over the Miami Heat, but their job isn't done yet. Now they have to carry their momentum into Game 4 on Friday.

