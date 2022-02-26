"It's a mess that a lot of people are culpable for" - Stephen A Smith blames entire organization for LA Lakers’ struggles this season

Stephen A Smith has blamed everyone involved with the slumping LA Lakers for the team's current plight

The Lakers are now five games below .500 after another loss to the LA Clippers on Friday night. The struggles continued for the Lakers as they fell to a 27-32 season record.

In the postgame show of NBA Countdown on ESPN, Smith described the Lakers as a mess. He also added that everyone from their superstars like LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook to the ownership and management are to blame for their current mess.

"I think it's a mess, but I think it's a mess that a lot of people are culpable for. You've got LeBron wanting them to take Russell Westbrook. You got Russell Westbrook not playing up to what he's capable of. You got Anthony Davis perpetually injured," Smith said.

"Jeanie Buss didn't want to pay the luxury tax, so when we look at it from that perspective, you've got Jeanie Buss. You've got Rob Pelinka capitulating and trying to be Mr. Please, Mr. Nice Guy, and capitulating to the demands of a LeBron James," Smith added.

In addition to their struggles, the LA Lakers have one of the toughest schedules remaining. They have to find a way to be successful or at least win as many games as possible. The Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans and San Antonio Spurs are not far from them in the standings.

LeBron James' streak of scoring 25 points or more in a game ends in LA Lakers' loss to Clippers

LeBron James entered the final home stretch of the regular season with a 24-game streak of scoring 25 points or more. In their first game after the All-Star break against the LA Clippers, James' streak ended. as he finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

The LA Lakers suffered a 105-102 loss to the Clippers on Friday night at the Crypto.com Arena. It was another avoidable loss for the Lakers, as the Clippers were without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The loss has now put the Lakers in a tough position in the Western Conference standings.

Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony each had 18 points for the Lakers, while Talen Horton-Tucker added 16 off the bench. Dwight Howard had a good game as the starting center, bagging 14 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks.

It was a total team effort for the Clippers, as seven players scored in double digits, led by Terance Mann with 19 points, ten rebounds, four assists and three steals. Luke Kennard and Amir Coffey added 18 and 14 points, respectively, off the bench.

The LA Lakers will welcome the New Orleans Pelicans in their next game. It won't be easy for the Lakers, as the Pelicans have improved since their poor start to the season. They are just 4.5 games behind the Lakers in the standings.

