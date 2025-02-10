"It's a nepo-in-law who sucks at his job" - Comedian Akaash Singh calls out Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont over Luka Doncic trade

Comedian and actor Akaash Singh called out the Dallas Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont on social media in the wake of the Luka Doncic trade. Mavs fans are still in shock over the fact that the organization sent their superstar away.

Singh, who was born in Dallas and has appeared in shows on MTV and Netflix, went on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday to rant about Dumont and his qualifications to run the team. He quoted Dumont's comments about "hard work," then called out Dumont's failures as a businessman.

"Patrick Dumont married into the family that ran the Las Vegas Sands Corporation," Singh wrote on X. "They made him CFO in 2016 and COO in 2021. In that time, the company's market cap has decreased by 7 billion dollars. So if anyone understands hard work, it's a nepo-in-law who sucks at his job."

The Adelson-Dumont family purchased the Dallas Mavericks back in 2023. Patrick was named as the team's governor, replacing Mark Cuban.

Fans made their negative feelings towards the management more apparent ever since they traded Luka Doncic. They even went as far as to protest and call for Dallas general manager Nico Harrison's firing before their game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday.

Mavericks governor Patrick Dumont speaks on Luka Doncic trade

On Sunday, Patrick Dumont made his first public comments since the controversial Luka Doncic trade. In an interview with the Dallas Morning News, the Mavs governor denied that the deal was financially motivated.

He then discussed "culture" and having hard-working players on the team in order to win a championship.

“In my mind the way teams win is by focus, by having the right character, by having the right culture, and having the right dedication to work as hard as possible to create a championship-winning outcome,” Dumont said. “And if you’re not doing that, you’re going to lose.

“If you look at the greats in the league, the people you and I grew up with — Jordan, Bird, Kobe, Shaq — they worked really hard, everyday with a singular focus to win. And if you don’t have that, it doesn’t work… You shouldn’t be a part of the Dallas Mavericks.”

This statement comes amid reports that the Mavericks had been frustrated with Doncic's work ethic in terms of staying in shape, which played a factor in their decision to trade him.

