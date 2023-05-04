"It's never over"- Anthony Davis says the Lakers can't take any chances against Steph Curry

Anthony Davis paid the ultimate respect to Steph Curry amid their conference semis series. The LA Lakers took Game 1, toppling the Golden State Warriors 117-112. The lead gives the Lakers a solid boost as they've momentarily taken away the homecourt advantage from the defending champions.

However, Davis isn't taking the Warriors lightly due to Curry's presence. Here's what the Lakers superstar big said regarding facing the two-time MVP in the playoffs (via Warriors on NBCS):

"As long as he's on the other side, it's not over. I remember we were up 20 in New Orleans... He went on a run, the whole team obviously, but he's the head of the snake and when he's playing unbelievable basketball... Their team just never goes away."

Anthony Davis has faced Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors twice in the playoffs. He was with the New Orleans Pelicans at the time. Davis and the Pelicans lost on both occasions comprehensively. The first was during the opening round of the 2015 playoffs. Davis and the Pelicans got swept in that contest.

New Orleans lost 4-1 in the 2018 conference semis against the Warriors. Curry was dominant in both series. He averaged 33.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists, shooting on 45/41/83 splits in 2015 and 24.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on a 48/44/100 clip in 2018.

Anthony Davis needs to maintain his dominance to offset Steph Curry's threat

The LA Lakers have found some relief against Steph Curry, with Jarred Vanderbilt and Dennis Schroder as the primary defenders against the Golden State Warriors star. Curry knocked down six triples in Game 1 but shot only 41.7% overall.

Vanderbilt and Schroder kept him on his toes on the perimeter while Anthony Davis gave him touch looks inside the paint. The Lakers may have found the trick to ensure Curry doesn't produce an all-time outing as he did against the Kings in Game 7, going off for a 50-ball.

Akin to the Curry threat, the Lakers also possess a similar problem for the Warriors in Davis. Golden State doesn't have the personnel to guard Davis in the post. Kevon Looney has struggled with Davis' quick movements, while Draymond Green lacks the size to limit the Lakers center.

The Warriors also don't have an answer to Davis' interior defense. His presence forced them to rely on 3-pointers all night. The Warriors recorded only 28 paint points. That also limited them from drawing fouls to secure an upper hand in the scoring department.

The ball is in Anthony Davis' court this series. The former No. 1 pick has struggled to consistently stuff the stat sheet, especially on offense. If he maintains his dominance for the entirety of the series, the Lakers will have a solid chance of even potentially overcoming an all-time performance from Steph Curry.

