"It's the nights I show up and we're playing against the sorry motherf**kers" - Draymond Green opens up on not being motivated enough to play against weak teams like OKC Thunder and Sacramento Kings

During an appearance on HBO's "Uninterrupted: The Shop," Draymond Green revealed that he hates playing against weak opponents.

The Golden State Warriors forward said he is always motivated to play against top players like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, he doesn't feel the same drive against losing teams. Green said:

"It's not a night when I show up and I don't want to be a dog, especially if it's LeBron's coming in or if it's a Giannis coming in cause' it's the only I games I live for.

"It's the nights, I show up, and we're playing against the sorry motherf**kers. I can't play. OKC right now. The Kings make it better this year, I hope. It's like how am I supposed to get myself up with this engine?"

Draymond Green is one of the league's most intense and physical players. The Warriors' All-Star is assigned the task of limiting the opposition team's best players on a nightly basis.

It helps him thrive as a player and motivates him to play out of his skin. Green hasn't been a part of too many losing seasons with Golden State and has won four rings with the team. This indicates why he hasn't enjoyed going up against teams that aren't competitive enough to win at a high level.

Draymond Green and the Warriors will have plenty of competition as they aim to win back-to-back titles

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors face a tough road ahead as they aim to win back-to-back titles.

The competition around the league has improved since last season. At least 24 teams could be aiming for a playoff spot this time around. The Western Conference alone has nine teams looking to book a place in the finals.

However, the Warriors remain favorites to win the West again in the eyes of many and it's understandable why that is the case. After all, they beat the odds to win the conference and the championship, their fourth in the last eight years, last season.

Draymond Green and company proved their championship mettle against opponents like the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics. Both teams were favored to win entering their series against the Warriors, but everything seemed to click for the Dubs at the right time.

Steph Curry was at the peak of his abilities as a playoff performer. He was named the Conference Finals MVP and Finals MVP.

Meanwhile, the returning Klay Thompson found his rhythm entering the postseason and came up with some clutch performances. Draymond Green thrived in his role as the leader of the team, helping the group stay focused when the stakes were high.

Young guns like Kevon Looney, Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole also showed up and dealt well with the extra responsibility placed on their shoulders.

The Golden State Warriors have managed to keep all of these players on their roster for another year, though they lost Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. Most of them are extension eligible and are nearing the end of their contracts.

Consequently, the Warriors will be hoping they can make the most of this year and possibly win their fifth chip in nine years.

