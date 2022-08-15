"It's a no-brainer, everyone would love to play for Chicago" - Former NBA champion and 2x MVP winner hints at joining Chicago Bulls in the future

Former NBA champion and 2-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo voiced an interest in the Chicago Bulls in a recent interview. Having been a talisman for the Milwaukee Bucks, Antetokounmpo shared his views on joining the Bulls.

Giannis Antetokounmpo attained superstar status with the Milwaukee Bucks. As one of the best players in the league, Antetokounmpo has also been a shining example of loyalty to the franchise.

Having successfully fulfilled his promise to the Bucks by winning the title, Antetokounmpo solidified his legacy in Milwaukee. The superstar has committed himself to the side for the long-term. However, a recent comment was suggestive of a move down the road.

While answering a question regarding the possibility of joining the Chicago Bulls, Giannis Antetokounmpo said:

"I think anybody when asked that question, if he plays basketball, if he said no, he'd be a liar. It's a team that have won multiple championships. It's a team that one of the greatest players, if not the greatest player to ever play the game played for.

"So, it's a no-brainer. Everybody would love to play for Chicago. Down the line, you never know. You never know how life brings it. Maybe I play for Chicago, but right now I'm committed to Milwaukee."

Antetokounmpo offered a very diplomatic response to a question regarding his desire to play in Chicago. Given the Bulls' heritage as a basketball team, Chicago emerges as an enticing destination for several players.

However, the Greek Freak also made his commitment to Milwaukee known at the end of his statement. Coming off a tough playoff loss last season, the 27-year old will hope to take his side to their promised land.

Could the Chicago Bulls acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo in the future?

Giannis Antetokounmpo secures a rebound against the Chicago Bulls

Recent comments made by the Milwaukee Bucks superstar are suggestive of a potential move in the future. While Antetokounmpo has also been very clear in his desire to stay in Milwaukee, the comment does spark an intriguing scenario.

As things stand, Antetokounmpo is practically untouchable. Having signed a five-year extension in 2020, the Greek Freak is locked in with Milwaukee until at least 2025.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Bucks‘ Giannis Antetokounmpo is signing a landmark NBA contract: Five years, $228.2 million. He remains a Milwaukee Buck: Bucks‘ Giannis Antetokounmpo is signing a landmark NBA contract: Five years, $228.2 million. He remains a Milwaukee Buck: https://t.co/jRHFi3HDOV

With a player-option in the final year of his contract, Antetokounmpo finds himself in an interesting position going forward.

By 2025, Antetokounmpo will be 30-years old. While still in his physical prime, the superstar may feel compelled to compete for more titles with the Milwaukee Bucks. This could see him sign another extension, which could see him locked in for another four years.

This is where things could be interesting for the Chicago Bulls. Acquiring Antetokounmpo via trade seems like a long shot for any team. In this regard, free agency emerges as the only viable option.

There are many factors that would have to play out in Chicago's favor to facilitate this move. However, the free agency window of 2025 and 2029 could be very important for the Bulls and Antetokounmpo if the two parties wish to collaborate.

BucksMuse @ratiomuse123 Giannis Antetokounmpo is 12-0 against the Chicago Bulls since winning his first MVP. Giannis Antetokounmpo is 12-0 against the Chicago Bulls since winning his first MVP. https://t.co/1R7WjAvLSv

