"There's nothing like playing in Brooklyn" - Kevin Durant heaps praise on the fans' 'MVP chants' at Barclays Center

Kevin Durant was ecstatic after his stunning performance against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 33-year-old praised the Barclays Center crowd as they brought on 'MVP chants' for him, courtesy of his stellar 34-point outing in the game.

Kevin Durant was the only star player available as his popular colleagues remained out due to the Health and Safety Protocol.

KD has been stunning in the last four games for the Nets. He recorded a 51-point performance against the Detroit Pistons on December 13. Post that, he helped the Nets beat the Toronto Raptors before carrying his team yesterday against the 76ers.

He has been a clutch performer for the Nets this season. Durant is definitely one of the top contenders to win the MVP trophy. Speaking after the game about the reception he got from the Barclays Center (the home of the Brooklyn Nets), Kevin Durant said:

"There's nothing like playing in Brooklyn. They show love, they appreciate great basketball. We gotta keep it rolling for them.”

The Nets worked hard throughout the game. They had a slightly unsettled third quarter, but smoothed it out in the fourth to snatch victory. This was the team's fourth consecutive win and it has solidified their position at the top place in the East. Speaking about the win, Kevin Durant said:

"We played a great brand of basketball from the start of the game and I think they came into it a little bit, in the last 16 and we got only 9 guys, and so we came out, hit them up early. In the 4th quarter, you know we just got good energy and also we fed from that in the first three quarters and fourth quarter we were able to cruise."

Kevin Durant shines with a 34-point performance in the Brooklyn Nets' win over the 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have been fantastic to watch this season. They hold a 20-8 record and sit at the top of the East. Going into the game on Friday, the team had a lot of injury concerns. But Kevin Durant's presence was a great boost for them and he carried them to victory once again.

Brooklyn started the game with a massive 39-point first quarter. They followed it up with another 27-point quarter, which helped them take an 18-point lead going into halftime.

The Nets had a poor third quarter as they ended up conceding 31 points and scored only 19, which made things interesting going into the fourth quarter.

However, they stayed strong and kept racking buckets in the fourth to eventually grab the win on the night. Kevin Durant ended the night with 34 points, while grabbing 11 rebounds and 8 assists. The Nets face the Orlando Magic next on Saturday, December 18.

