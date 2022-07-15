“It’s now Kevin Durant acknowledging ‘I need Golden State’… It wouldn’t be like the first go-round” - Colin Cowherd believes a Durant return to the Warriors would feel desperate

Kevin Durant has been on the market for about two weeks, but no team has been able to meet the Brooklyn Nets' demands. Analyst Colin Cowherd thinks the Golden State Warriors have the pieces to make the deal but said it would feel desperate on Durant's part.

Durant spent three seasons with the Warriors from 2016 to 2019, leading them to three NBA Finals appearances and two championships. However, he decided to join the Brooklyn Nets during the 2019 offseason.

KD's time with the Nets has been unsuccessful, and the four-time scoring champ wants a move. He requested for a trade before free agency began, with reports of the Phoenix Suns being his preferred landing spot.

Suns Nation @SunsNationNBA “The Phoenix Suns, from everything I’ve been told, are his number one preferred destination. There’s a desire to play with Devin Booker & Chris Paul.” - @ShamsCharania on Kevin Durant “The Phoenix Suns, from everything I’ve been told, are his number one preferred destination. There’s a desire to play with Devin Booker & Chris Paul.” - @ShamsCharania on Kevin Durant https://t.co/JaZq1vNq5F

While the NBA community has continued to analyze and suggest trade scenarios, Cowherd believes only one team has all it takes to get KD. On "The Herd with Colin Cowherd," the sports commentator said the Warriors could trade for him, but it will not be like their first union.

"The old elephant in the room," Cowherd said. "(NBA commissioner) Adam Silver doesn't want it. The rest of the owners would be furious. The rest of the teams don't like it. It's not good for the NBA. But with four years left on his deal, Kevin Durant wants out. And there's really one team that can give the Nets virtually everything they want. It's Golden State.

After listing out several players the Warriors could trade for KD without destabilizing their core or losing their star players, he continued:

"So, the first KD-Warrior experience was new. It was kind of intriguing. It was hard to take your eyes off it. Be honest, you watched it. It was kind of fun. Didn't feel fair, but it was fun.

"The second experience would not be the same. It's now Kevin Durant acknowledging, 'I need Golden State. I can't win big without Golden State. I made a big mistake.' And we live in a world that's polarizing, and people like to mock and criticize those who make big mistakes."

Cowherd pointed out that the coach, players, media and fans might not be as cuddly as they were with Durant the first time. He said:

"They'll be virtually unbeatable, especially if somehow they can retain (Andrew) Wiggins with KD, Steph (Curry) and Klay (Thompson) and Dray (Draymond Green). Forget it. Lights out. Back-to-back titles. But it wouldn't be like the first go-round."

on Kevin Durant to Golden State rumors "This would feel desperate by KD... It wouldn't be like the first go around." @ColinCowherd on Kevin Durant to Golden State rumors "This would feel desperate by KD... It wouldn't be like the first go around."@ColinCowherd on Kevin Durant to Golden State rumors https://t.co/SD9LGKkMhT

The Phoenix Suns might not be able to include Deandre Ayton in a package for Kevin Durant

Recent reports have revealed that the Indiana Pacers have offered Deandre Ayton a four-year $133 million contract. With Ayton being a restricted free agent, the Suns have about 48 hours to match the offer.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn RFA center Deandre Ayton has agreed to a four-year, $133M maximum offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Nima Namakian (Innovate Sports) and Bill Duffy (BDA Sports + WME Sports) tell ESPN. The Phoenix Suns have 48 hours to match the largest offer sheet in NBA history. RFA center Deandre Ayton has agreed to a four-year, $133M maximum offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, his agents Nima Namakian (Innovate Sports) and Bill Duffy (BDA Sports + WME Sports) tell ESPN. The Phoenix Suns have 48 hours to match the largest offer sheet in NBA history.

Ayton would have been a big part of any trade package the Suns could have put together to acquire KD. A league executive has said that a package with Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and several draft picks would not be enough for Durant.

If they lose Ayton, the chances of pulling off the trade will become more difficult. The Nets are not willing to trade KD for pennies, which means he could stay in Brooklyn for next season.

