  • "It’s official, Zach Lavine is coming to the Bay": Warriors fans erupt as $215M star 'doubtful' for game vs Pistons as trade deadline nears

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 02, 2025 03:38 GMT
The Golden State Warriors fanbase erupted with speculation after Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine was listed as "doubtful" for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Pistons. With LaVine being linked to Steph Curry and company, multiple reports suggest the Warriors could make a blockbuster move before the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

LaVine’s status for the game is uncertain owing to "personal reasons" and it has fueled the rumors further. With the star guard currently on a five-year, $215.16 million contract, Warriors fans wasted no time speculating that he could soon be making his way to the Bay Area.

"It’s official, Zach Lavine is coming to the Bay," a fan commented.
"Zach Lavine (gonna get traded) won’t play Sunday," commented another fan.
"Understandable, he needs time to pack his bags to head to the Bay. Alright Zach," a fan wrote.
"most obvious warrior," wrote another fan.
"OMFGG HES A WARRIOR," a fan said.
"He’s a warrior confirmed," said another fan.

Zach LaVine has missed last two games

Zach LaVine has been absent from the Chicago Bulls' last two games due to personal reasons. According to reports, the two-time Dunk Contest champion is spending time with his wife as they await the arrival of their child.

"For those wondering, Zach LaVine hasn’t played recently and isn’t expected to play tomorrow because he’s been with his pregnant wife," NBA insider Brett Siegel tweeted. "That is why he’s out and hasn’t played."

LaVine last took the court in the Bulls' 129-121 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday. The dynamic guard logged 35 minutes, delivering an impressive performance with 21 points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals. He shot efficiently, going 6 of 13 from the field, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range.

LaVine has been in top form this season, consistently putting up big numbers for the Bulls, particularly over the past month. So far, he is averaging 24.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season.

