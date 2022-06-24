"It's the one of the biggest accomplishments I've accomplished in my life so far" - Giannis Antetokounmpo on being a father to his two sons, says he wants to be like his own father

Giannis Antetokounmpo is already one of the greatest players in NBA history. Antetokounmpo is also a proud father to his two sons, Liam and Maverick, with his girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger. Giannis enjoys being a dad and wants to be just like his late father, Charles.

In an exclusive interview with KFMB-TV San Diego, the two-time MVP opened up about fatherhood while on the red carpet. Giannis was at the premiere of the movie "Rise," which was about their family's journey from Greece to the United States. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar called being a father one of the biggest achievements of his life.

"It's the one of the biggest accomplishments I've accomplished in my life so far," Giannis said. "I love my kids to death, would do anything for them, the way, you know, my dad did for me and hopefully I can be as loving a father as my dad was to me."

"Rise" is the story of Giannis Antetokounmpo's family and how they became successful. Giannis' parents, Charles and Vera, left Nigeria and moved to Greece for a better opportunity. They left their eldest son, Francis, in Nigeria and had four more in Greece.

Thanasis, Giannis, Kostas, and Alex were all born in Greece, and all became professional basketball players. Thanasis and Giannis are with the Milwaukee Bucks, while Kostas plays in Europe. Alex, the youngest Antetokounmpo, is a member of Raptors 905 in the NBA G League.

Their father, Charles, died in 2017 at the age of 54. Giannis is hoping that he is proud of their family and all the things they accomplished in life.

"I hope that he's extremely proud of what we accomplished and who we've become as human beings, on and off the court," Giannis said. "And the way that we shared our movie with the world, the way that he's being portrayed in the movie, I think he will be proud and I know that he's watching us."

What's next for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks failed to defend their championship win from last season. They were eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals in seven games. The Bucks missed the presence of Khris Middleton, who was out all series due to a knee injury.

But what's next for Giannis? He's already one of the best ever, but he's still just 27 years old. The "Greek Freak" could win more MVPs or even championships as long as the Bucks keep or improve their core. Antetokounmpo is just entering his prime, which is a scary thought.

The Bucks superstar has also set his sights on international success with Greece. Giannis is expected to suit up for his national team and compete in EuroBasket from Sept. 1 to 18. Greece is already one of the favorites to win the tournament along with Serbia and France.

BasketNews @BasketNews_com EuroBasket 2022 will be stacked with NBA superstars: Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all set to participate EuroBasket 2022 will be stacked with NBA superstars: Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo are all set to participate 🔥 https://t.co/snS3Aczl47

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far